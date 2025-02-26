Alice in Chains Adds Headlining Gigs to Festival Schedule

Grunge-rock band Alice in Chains announced three headlining shows in addition to their festival lineup in May.

Amid festival performances, the band will also take the stage in Uncasville, CT on May 8; Nashville, TN on May 13; and Dothan, AL on May 15. The concerts will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena, The Pinnacle, and Dothan Civic Center, respectively. The emerging artists Chained Saint will join the band as an opening act on all three dates.

As previously revealed, the rock veterans’ festival appearances within the same month will include stops at MMR*B*Q 2025 in Camden, NJ on May 5; Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, OH on May 11; and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 16.

Early July will see Alice in Chains cross the big pond and play to fans in Birmingham, UK at Back to the Beginning Concert, an all-star event that will celebrate the reunion of Black Sabbath for the final show where they are going to play for the first time in 20 years. The all-star bill will also feature an Ozzy solo set, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and many of the other biggest names in heavy metal and rock music.

Throughout its history spanning almost four decades, Alice in Chains has sold over 30 million records worldwide and received 11 Grammy Award nominations. The band dropped six studio albums, which are Facelift (1990), Dirt (1992), Alice in Chains (1995), Black Gives Way to Blue (2009), The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here (2013), and Rainier Fog (2018), with their sophomore record Dirt being the last album recorded with all four original members – the late musicians Layne Staley and Mike Starr, along with current members Jerry Cantrell and Sean Kinney. Bassist Mike Starr was replaced by Mike Inez in 1993, and in 2006 – four years after Staley’s death – William DuVall joined the band as co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. Dirt also earned the band worldwide recognition and was certified 5× platinum in the United States.

Fans can go to the official website of Alice in Chains for tickets to the shows. See the dates below:

Alice in Chains’ 2025 Tour Dates

05/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

05/10 – Camden, NJ @ MMR*B*Q 2025

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

05/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

05/15 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center *

05/16 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Back to the Beginning Concert

* = w/ Chained Saint