Beyoncé has announced the addition of a fourth and final show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for her Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour.

The additional date, set for July 14, will cement her record as the artist with the most performances at the stadium, which has a capacity of over 75,000. The new Atlanta date will now serve as the final stop on the U.S. leg of the tour.

The tour, in support of Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album, includes multiple nights booked at some of the world’s most iconic venues. Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour is set to launch with a five-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before traveling across the country for stops at Chicago’s Soldier Field for three nights, followed by a five-night stint at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and back-to-back shows at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Beyoncé will also take Cowboy Carter across the Atlantic, with six performances at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between June 5 and June 16, followed by a three-night run at Paris’ Stade de France.

Returning stateside, the tour will hit Washington, D.C.’s Northwest Stadium for two shows before Beyoncé takes over Atlanta for four nights—July 10, 11, 13, and now, July 14.

Fans looking to secure tickets will have several opportunities before the general public sale begins. A Beyhive pre-sale for the newly announced show kicks off on Wednesday, February 19, at 12 p.m. ET, running until Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Additional pre-sales will follow before the general on-sale opens on Friday, February 21, at 12 p.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Dates

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium