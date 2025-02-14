Broadway’s adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” is getting ready to welcome new cast members to the team.

Beginning March 31, Linedy Genao and Austin Colby will take over as Myrtle Wilson and Tom Buchanan in the production at the Broadway Theatre. They succeed original Broadway cast members Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski, who will take their final bows on March 30.

Additionally, Noah J. Ricketts, who has portrayed Nick Carraway since the show’s debut, will also exit the production on the same night.

The two new cast members will join an ensemble led by Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby and Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan. Samantha Pauly remains as Jordan Baker, with Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

The musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s literary classic, which will celebrate its centennial in 2025, has paired a new score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen with a book by Kait Kerrigan. The production is directed by Marc Bruni and features choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Notably, “The Great Gatsby” is set to launch a North American tour beginning in early 2026 and travel to more than 50 cities across the U.S.

For additional details and casting information, theatergoers can visit the musical’s official website.