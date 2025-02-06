Dallas Mavericks ticketholders are lashing out at the team and demanding season ticket refunds after the departure of star Luka Dončić in a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dončić, who has been a big driver of ticket sales for the Mavericks, has been regarded as one of the best European players to ever move to the NBA. Following news of the trade, many Mavericks season ticket holders began cancelling their season tickets, citing their unhappiness with the decision. Additionally, fans expressed their anger at an increase in season ticket prices next season, with some reportedly rising by more than 60%.

According to a report by Front Office Sports, the team has agreed to the requests, despite the fact that there are still several weeks left of the regular season.

“We value every season ticket member relationship and reps are available to take calls from members with any concerns or questions,” a spokesperson for the Mavericks said in an email to the publication.

The Mavericks are set to play the Boston Celtics Thursday night, followed by games against the Rockets on Saturday and Kings on Monday.

