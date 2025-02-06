Dallas Mavericks ticketholders are lashing out at the team and demanding season ticket refunds after the departure of star Luka Dončić in a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dončić, who has been a big driver of ticket sales for the Mavericks, has been regarded as one of the best European players to ever move to the NBA. Following news of the trade, many Mavericks season ticket holders began cancelling their season tickets, citing their unhappiness with the decision. Additionally, fans expressed their anger at an increase in season ticket prices next season, with some reportedly rising by more than 60%.

Reading this paragraph makes me sick. The amount of money fans have invested into watching Luka, and you’re worried about giving a top 3 player a super max? The average ticket price for a Mavs game is $250. It costs $100 per season just to watch. It feels like a slap in the face. pic.twitter.com/pcX5hzqbLV — Josh Rajunov (@Josh_Rajunov32) February 2, 2025

Dallas Mavericks franchise isn’t getting a single penny of mine ever again. As a season ticket holder for 5 years, die hard fan for almost 20 years……I’m fucking DONE. — haley 🦋 (@haleymffl) February 2, 2025

I’ve had several friends share with me that they are canceling their Mavericks season tickets. One even sent me a screenshot of the email they sent to the team rep. — The Kobe Beef (@TheKobeBeef) February 2, 2025

Listed all my remaining tickets for sale and emailed my rep Jay to cancel mine. pic.twitter.com/lr0WEXuDRf — Saint Chris (@SaintChris817) February 2, 2025

Thats it. That seals the deal. Im no longer a Mavericks fan. I’ve been a Mavericks fan since 2002 and a season ticket holder since 2009. I will no longer watch on TV renew season tickets. I’m taking my fanhood to the Lakers where they actually know how to run a basketball team — Jonathan Playz (@Jonathan_Playz_) February 2, 2025

According to a report by Front Office Sports, the team has agreed to the requests, despite the fact that there are still several weeks left of the regular season.

“We value every season ticket member relationship and reps are available to take calls from members with any concerns or questions,” a spokesperson for the Mavericks said in an email to the publication.

The Mavericks are set to play the Boston Celtics Thursday night, followed by games against the Rockets on Saturday and Kings on Monday.