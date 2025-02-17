The punk icons of Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion are joining forces this year for a co-headlining run.

The “Summer of Discontent Tour” will kick-off on July 22 in Spokane at BECU Live at Northern Quest. From there, the pair will appear in Sacramento, Kansas City, Cleveland, Atlantic City, and Oakland, stopping at venues along the way like Reno’s Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort, The Union in Salt Lake City, Asbury Park’s Stone Pony Summer Stage, and the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend before wrapping-up at Mich Ultra SummerStage At Tags in Big Flats, New York on August 17.

The Mainliners will provide direct support across the tour.

Throughout the trek, fans can look forward to Dropkick Murphy’s classics like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts,” as well as the possibility of new songs from their forthcoming album, due later this year. Bad Religion will also be performing their classics, like “American Jesus” and “You,” though the group is also working on a new record.

Dropkick Murphys’ Tim Brennan noted in a statement that “being able to tour with Bad Religion is such an exciting thing for us.”

“It’s not everyday we get to rub elbows with a band that has that kind of legendary status and we are over the moon to hit the road with them,” Brennan said.

Bad Religion’s bassist Jay Bentley echoed similar sentiments, noting that ” this has been a long time coming.”

“We’ve shared the stage at plenty of festivals with Kenny and the guys, and I am genuinely excited to hit the road with the Dropkicks, finally,” Bentley said. “Their energy is infectious, and I’m looking forward to spending the summer with them. I think it’s going to be a blast for us and our fans.”

Tickets for the upcoming run head on sale February 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Dropkick Murphy’s official website and Bad Religion’s official website. Fans can also find resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the pair’s full list of tour dates below:

Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion | Summer of Discontent Tour 2025