The punk icons of Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion are joining forces this year for a co-headlining run.
The “Summer of Discontent Tour” will kick-off on July 22 in Spokane at BECU Live at Northern Quest. From there, the pair will appear in Sacramento, Kansas City, Cleveland, Atlantic City, and Oakland, stopping at venues along the way like Reno’s Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort, The Union in Salt Lake City, Asbury Park’s Stone Pony Summer Stage, and the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend before wrapping-up at Mich Ultra SummerStage At Tags in Big Flats, New York on August 17.
The Mainliners will provide direct support across the tour.
Throughout the trek, fans can look forward to Dropkick Murphy’s classics like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts,” as well as the possibility of new songs from their forthcoming album, due later this year. Bad Religion will also be performing their classics, like “American Jesus” and “You,” though the group is also working on a new record.
Dropkick Murphys’ Tim Brennan noted in a statement that “being able to tour with Bad Religion is such an exciting thing for us.”
“It’s not everyday we get to rub elbows with a band that has that kind of legendary status and we are over the moon to hit the road with them,” Brennan said.
Bad Religion’s bassist Jay Bentley echoed similar sentiments, noting that ” this has been a long time coming.”
“We’ve shared the stage at plenty of festivals with Kenny and the guys, and I am genuinely excited to hit the road with the Dropkicks, finally,” Bentley said. “Their energy is infectious, and I’m looking forward to spending the summer with them. I think it’s going to be a blast for us and our fans.”
Tickets for the upcoming run head on sale February 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Dropkick Murphy’s official website and Bad Religion’s official website. Fans can also find resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Find the pair’s full list of tour dates below:
Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion | Summer of Discontent Tour 2025
|
Tue., Jul. 22
|
Spokane, WA
|
BECU Live at Northern Quest
|
Wed., Jul. 23
|
Bend, OR
|
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|
Thu., Jul. 24
|
Tacoma, WA
|
Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park
|
Sat., Jul. 26
|
Reno, NV
|
Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
|
Tue., Jul. 29
|
Oakland, CA
|
Fox Theater
|
Wed., Jul. 30
|
Sacramento, CA
|
The Backyard
|
Fri., Aug. 1
|
Pocatello, ID
|
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
|
Sat., Aug. 2
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
The Union
|
Mon., Aug. 4
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Grinders
|
Tue., Aug. 5
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|
Wed., Aug. 6
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
|
Sun., Aug. 10
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Jacobs Pavilion
|
Wed., Aug. 13
|
Asbury Park, NJ
|
Stone Pony Summer Stage
|
Fri., Aug. 15
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Ovation Hall @ Ocean Casino
|
Sat., Aug. 16
|
Gilford, NH
|
BankNH Pavilion
|
Sun., Aug. 17
|
Big Flats, NY
|
Mich Ultra SummerStage At Tags
Recent Posts
Get TicketNews to Your Email Inbox!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: TicketNews. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact