Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY September 26th, 2021 | Photo by All-Pro Reels Photography via Wikimedia Commons

Fans Cry Foul Over Ticket Price Hike for Bills’ Final Season at Highmark Stadium

Olivia Perreault

The Buffalo Bills will head into their final season at Highmark Stadium this year, and amid the forthcoming move, the team has jacked-up ticket prices by an average of 12%.

The team revealed that season ticketholders will see a sharp rise in ticket prices. General admission packages will range from $648 to $2,303, with average admission packaging costing $1,283. Club package prices are even steeper, ranging from $2,270 to $5,578, and the average admission package will go for $3,339.

This will mark the first time since 2021 that the Bills will host nine regular-season home games at Highmark Stadium, as well as one pre-season game. During the season, the Bills are slated to take-on the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles.

When season ticket prices were announced, fans took to social media to share their frustrations. Ticketholders saw their total increase by more than $1,000 in one year, leaving some longtime fans priced-out.

Season ticketholders have the opportunity to renew until March 20.

In an attempt to soften the blow, the Bills posted an update on their website, explaining that during the 2024 – 2025 season, the team sold more than 700,000 tickets — the most in a single year since 2004. The team also sold over 60,000 season tickets for the third consecutive year. The Bills’ chief operating officer Pete Guelli noted in a statement that “our season ticket members continue to amaze us with their support.”

“We are so thankful for the energy and passion they bring to help us defend our dirt,” Guelli said. “We can’t wait to celebrate the final season of Highmark Stadium with them next season.”

The Bills’ new stadium, set to open in 2026, began construction in June 2023 and is set to cost more than $2.1 billion. The space will hold around 63,000 guests.

