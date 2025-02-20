While Coachella is returning for its 24th edition at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20 this year, the festival’s promoter Goldenvoice revealed its annual series of sideshows, titled “Goldenvoice Presents April.” The series will feature over 30 concerts at more intimate venues between April 9 and 18.

“Goldenvoice Presents April” will have performances from Blonde Redhead, Eyedress, Jimmy Eat World with Glixen, Afrojack, Djo, GloRilla, Lola Young, Miike Snow, Basement Jaxx, beabadoobee and more.

Hosting venues for the shows are located across Los Angeles, Pomona and San Diego County, including The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, Fonda Theatre, The Novo, Fox Theater Pomona, The Glass House Pomona, The Orpheum, Sound Nightclub, Belly Up, Music Box and The Sound.

Coachella, on the other hand, will see Lady Gaga kick-off the weekend, alongside performances from hip-hop legend Missy Elliott, rising pop star Benson Boone, and rapper GloRilla. Green Day is set to take over Saturday, which will also see sets from original Misfits, pop’s Charli XCX, and indie strars Clairo and Japanese Breakfast. On Sunday, Post Malone round-out the weekend, keeping rap at the forefront with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as EDM’s Zedd. Travis Scott is also listed as a headliner.

Tickets to “Goldenvoice Presents April” shows are available on the event’s official website, with some starting on February 21.

Goldenvoice and AEG Presents oversee more than 30 festival brands across the U.S. as well as Paris and London, including Coachella, Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time Hyde Park, and Electric Forest.

See the Goldenvoice April concert list below:

“Goldenvoice Presents April” shows

4/09 – Blonde Redhead – Belly Up (San Diego)

4/09 – The Dare with Kumo 99 – The Glass House

4/09 – The Go-Go’s – The Roxy Theatre

4/09 – Thee Sacred Souls with Los Yesterdays – Fox Theater Pomona

4/10 – Eyedress – El Rey Theatre

4/10 – Jimmy Eat World with Glixen – Fox Theater Pomona

4/11 – Alok presents Something Else – Sound Nightclub

4/12 – Sparrow & Barbossa – Sound Nightclub

4/14 – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 + Los Mirlos – The Roxy Theatre

4/14 – Still Woozy – The Glass House

4/14 – Together Pangea with Prison Affair – El Rey Theatre

4/15 – Afrojack presents Kapuchon – Sound Nightclub

4/15 – Djo with Post Animal – Fox Theater Pomona

4/15 – GloRilla with Real Boston Richy – The Novo

4/15 – Lola Young with Bob Vylan – Fonda Theatre

4/15 – Miike Snow – The Glass House

4/15 – Speed with HiTech – The Roxy Theatre

4/16 – Djo – The Sound (San Diego)

4/16 – DIXON + Jim Jules + Yulia Niko – Sound Nightclub

4/16 – Hope Tala – Music Box (San Diego)

4/16 – julie + Fcukers – The Glass House

4/16 – Maribou State with Shermanology – The Roxy Theatre

4/16 – SAINt JHN – The Novo

4/17 – Basement Jaxx (LIVE) – Fonda Theatre

4/17 – beabadoobee with Pretty Sick + Keni Titus – Fox Theater Pomona

4/17 – Beth Gibbons with Bill Ryder Jones – The Orpheum Theater

4/17 – Dennis Cruz + Beltran – Sound Nightclub

4/17 – El Malilla + Judeline – The Roxy Theatre

4/17 – Kneecap with Soft Play – The Glass House

4/17 – Medium Build – El Rey Theatre

4/17 – Underscores – Music Box (San Diego)

4/18 – Eli Brown – Sound Nightclub