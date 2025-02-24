President Donald Trump has officially taken control of Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center after naming himself chairman and firing several members on the board of trustees. Amid some scheduling changes — including the cancellation of a children’s musical with a “controversial” theme — it seems that the latest addition to the venue’s new schedule is the J6 Prison Choir.

Trump ally and conservative activist Steve Bannon shared the news during an appearance at CPAC, noting that J6 Prison Choir — a group comprised of around 20 men who were previously imprisoned for their involvement on the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol — will perform at the Kennedy Center soon.

According to Bannon, the newly-appointed interim executive director Ric Grenell said that the show would commence “for a night in honor of their families,” which Bannon suggested would serve as an opportunity for the “elites” to gather in the city.

At this time, no concert date has been set.

However, a representative for the Kennedy Center told the Los Angeles Times that as of Friday, “we do not have any information on this as a Kennedy Center confirmed event.”

J6 Prison Choir released the song “Justice for All” in 2023, featuring Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while members of the choir sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the background. Proceeds from the song were dedicated to the legal aid of people incarcerated for the attack.

On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, which was aimed to prevent a joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes and formalizing the victory of president-elect Joe Biden. Trump had encouraged supporters to attack the Capitol, claiming that the 2020 election was “stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats.”

Everyone who had been federally charged relating to the riot were pardoned when Trump re-entered office in 2025.

Last week, the Kennedy Center cancelled a planned tour of the children’s musical “Finn.” The production, which is commissioned and first premiered last year, sold-out during its initial run at the Kennedy Center. While the venue noted in a statement that its decision was a financial one, the production has been dubbed “controversial” as its themes could be portrayed as a metaphor for the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to “Finn,” other artists have voluntarily cancelled their upcoming performances, including comedian Issa Rae and rock band Low Cut Connie. Additionally, musicians Ben Folds and Renee Fleming have resigned from their roles as artistic advisors.

The public have spoken-out about the direction of the Kennedy Center, with many worried of its future under Trump’s leadership. The President previously said that he plans to eliminate drag shows and “woke” art at the venue.