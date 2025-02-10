Oasis’ reunion tour has caused a lot of headaches among fans due to dynamic pricing during the initial onsale, and now, some fans are speaking out after their tickets were wrongfully cancelled by Ticketmaster due to alleged “bot activity.”

Many reports have been circulating on social media from fans that their tickets were refunded. An email from Ticketmaster to select ticketholders noted that the company was now taking measures to identify bots who purchased tickets to the reunion tour.

“Following the messaging on the artist’s social media in the run-up to the Oasis Live ’35 ticket sale, the tour’s promoters have requested the refunding of your order for the below event,” the email read. “It has been identified that bots were used to make this purchase, which violates our tour’s terms and conditions.”

A portion of the email also noted that “the examination of ticket sales is ongoing and the results will be passed to relevant law enforcement once complete where appropriate.” However, many that received this email claimed that they did not use bots to purchase tickets, but were in fact struggling in queues to purchase tickets during the sale.

@TicketmasterCS WHY HAS MY OASIS TICKETS BEEN REFUNDED? SAYING IT WAS A BOT I CAN CONFIRM MY BESTFRIEND BOUGHT THESE ON THE GENERAL SALE ON THE 28th AUGUST 2024. I CAN CONFIRM I DID NOT PURCHASE THESE ON A RESALE. PLEASR HELP ME OUT AND CONTACT MY FRIEND BACK pic.twitter.com/Osfpf29lDr — Leighah Conroy (@leighahconroy) February 8, 2025

Anyone who feels like their tickets were wrongfully refunded are urged to reach out to Ticketmaster and fill out a form for the tour’s promoters to review.

While these ticket cancellations have left fans devastated, promotors Live Nation and SJM Concerts announced they would be cancelling tickets last year, noting that despite warnings to only purchase from Ticketmaster and resale partner Twickets, “four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites,” adding up to around 50,000 tickets. The pair said that these counter-scalping measures were in place to “take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit.”

Oasis’ reunion tour has been met with so much demand that ticket sales have caused uproar around the world. In the UK, Ticketmaster used its infamous practice known as dynamic pricing — which increases prices based on demand — and fans saw tickets at 3-4x their advertised “face value” price. Following the UK sale, Oasis revealed they would not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model in North America. UK regulators slammed the practice and the CMA announced it would investigate the sales process to determine if any laws were broken.

Meanwhile, Oasis’ ticketing and promotion bosses have already received a huge payout. According to its accounts for 2023, obtained by BBC News, six directors received a total dividend of £14.8 million after the firm SJM made a £11.8 million pre-tax profit. These numbers do not reflect fees for promoting Oasis’ tour, where Oasis raked-in £400 million in ticket sales. SJM would take a cut of these profits, which experts believe could be substantial.

Following a round of shows across the UK this summer, Oasis will head to North America, Australia, and South America.