Punk in the Park Denver: Bad Religion, Descendents, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise

Punk in the Park will take over Denver’s National Western Center this summer for the annual three-day festival. Promoted as being Punk in the Park’s biggest festival by far, the event will host more than 40 punk, ska, and hardcore bands.

Running from July 18 to 20 at the National Western Stock Yards Event Center in Denver, Punk in the Park will see both veteran punk acts and local groups across two stages.

The lineup will feature Los Angeles-based legendary punks Bad Religion, Californian pun- rock group Pennywise, andCeltic-punk group Dropkick Murphys — who released their latest single “Sirens” in 2024. Los Angeles hardcore punks Circle Jerks will also take the stage, as well as power pop & surf punk band Descendents, whose latest album 9th & Walnut dropped in 2021.

Other acts set to perform at the event include Streetlight Manifesto, Screeching Weasel, The Adicts, Propagandhi, The Aquabats, Strung Out, 7 Seconds, The Casualties, Mad Caddies, Mustard Plug, Guttermouth, and more. Local bands like Cheap Perfume, Younger Than Neil and Cleaner will also appear throughout the weekend.

“I’m beyond excited to bring Punk in the Park back to Denver, Colorado in 2025,” stated festival producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions. “Denver has always been one of our favorite cities, and the energy and support for our events here have been incredible.”

Collins added that event’s lineup is “without a doubt” the biggest punk rock lineup they’ve ever put together.

“It’s going to be an absolute rager of a weekend!” Collins said. “We’re also stoked to be teaming up once again with our great friends at AEG Rocky Mountains to make it happen!”

Punk in the Park Denver will also host a craft-beer-tasting from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday July 19 and Sunday July 20.

Fans can visit festival’s official website for tickets and more information.

See the lineup and festival poster below:



Punk in the Park Denver – Lineup

(Times and dates for performances TBD)

Bad Religion

Descendents

Dropkick Murphys

Pennywise

Streetlight Manifesto

Screeching Weasel

Circle Jerks

The Adicts

Propagandhi

The Aquabats

Strung Out

7 Seconds

The Casualties

Mad Caddies

The Real McKenzies

Voodoo Glow Skulls

Mustard Plug

Guttermouth

The Queers

The Dwarves

Riverboat Gamblers

The Pietasters

The Bombpops

Catbite

We Are the Union

Slaughterhouse

Kill Lincoln

Mercy Music

Flatfoot 56

Potato Pirates

Bite Me Bambi

Greg Antista & The Lonely Streets

Cheap Perfume

Younger Than Neil

Cleaner

Then I Fly