Pure Imagination Music Festival will return to Arizona for its fourth year, with the rockers of Cheap Trick topping the bill.

The festival will take place in Prescott at Watson Lake on May 17. Alongside Cheap Trick, reggae artists Matisyahu and The English Beat will take the stage, as well as the hip-hop group Arrested Development, folk’s Gone Gone Beyond, and country’s Kelsey Waldon. Ponderosa Grove, Bird and Byron, Kids in America, and Pijama Piyama are among the acts rounding-out the fest.

In addition to the music, Pure Imagination has “an eco-friendly focus” and is dubbed “Arizona’s most unique music festival marrying soundscape and landscape while leaving limited impact on the gorgeous topography of the region and Prescott’s remarkable Watson Lake.” The festival is located close to the 1.25 million-acres Prescott National Forest, offering opportunities for festivalgoers to hike or kayak.

“Pure Imagination is about more than just music — it’s about creating an unforgettable experience where people can connect, be inspired, and celebrate the power of art in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” festival founder Candace Devine said in a statement.

Pure Imagination tickets are available via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find Pure Imagination’s full lineup poster below: