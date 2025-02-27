Sabrina Carpenter Adds Fall Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour Dates

Sabrina Carpenter announced a new leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour dates on Thursday morning, bringing a new batch of shows to North America in October and November. The pop star announced the new stops in five cities on social media.

“So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour,” she shared on X. “Coming back to a few select cities this fall!” New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh.”

So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour — coming back to a few select cities this fall! New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh (for taxes🤍)

with special guests @oliviadeano, @ravynlenae & @ambermark



Once again — make sure to head… pic.twitter.com/iYyCPyrmIw — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) February 27, 2025

Newly announced dates kick off with two shows in Pittsburgh on October 23 and 24, followed by three stops in New York, then two shows each in Nashville and Toronto before three shows in Los Angeles in late November.

Tickets for these new shows will be on sale in early March, with announced presales for “Team Sabrina” members on March 4 at 12 p.m. as well as a CashApp cardholder presale. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning on Friday, March 7. There will likely also be additional presales for venue or promoter groups at a local level, though none have been formally announced at this time.

Carpenter is currently spending much of the spring touring the UK and Europe, with her next show taking place at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on March 6. Other stops this spring include London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Fans looking to purchase tickets can browse the official box office options via Carpenter’s website here. Sabrina Carpenter tickets are also available at resale platforms like Ticket Club. Box office ticket prices for the new leg have not been announced. On resale marketplaces, Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices for 2024 Short & Sweet tour dates ranged from as low as a $36 per-ticket average price paid all the way up to $756 for a late September peformance at Madison Square Garden in New York.