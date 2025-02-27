Sabrina Carpenter Adds Fall Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour Dates

Sabrina Carpenter Adds Fall Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

ConcertsDave Clark5 hours ago

Sabrina Carpenter announced a new leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour dates on Thursday morning, bringing a new batch of shows to North America in October and November. The pop star announced the new stops in five cities on social media.

“So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour,” she shared on X. “Coming back to a few select cities this fall!” New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh.”

Newly announced dates kick off with two shows in Pittsburgh on October 23 and 24, followed by three stops in New York, then two shows each in Nashville and Toronto before three shows in Los Angeles in late November.

Tickets for these new shows will be on sale in early March, with announced presales for “Team Sabrina” members on March 4 at 12 p.m. as well as a CashApp cardholder presale. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning on Friday, March 7. There will likely also be additional presales for venue or promoter groups at a local level, though none have been formally announced at this time.

Carpenter is currently spending much of the spring touring the UK and Europe, with her next show taking place at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on March 6. Other stops this spring include London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Fans looking to purchase tickets can browse the official box office options via Carpenter’s website here. Sabrina Carpenter tickets are also available at resale platforms like Ticket Club. Box office ticket prices for the new leg have not been announced. On resale marketplaces, Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices for 2024 Short & Sweet tour dates ranged from as low as a $36 per-ticket average price paid all the way up to $756 for a late September peformance at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

DatePerformanceLocationShop
3/6/2025Sabrina CarpenterUtilita Arena Birmingham – BirminghamTickets
3/8/2025Sabrina CarpenterO2 Arena – London – LondonTickets
3/9/2025Sabrina CarpenterO2 Arena – London – LondonTickets
3/11/2025Sabrina CarpenterOVO Hydro – GlasgowTickets
3/13/2025Sabrina CarpenterCo-Op Live – ManchesterTickets
3/14/2025Sabrina CarpenterCo-Op Live – ManchesterTickets
3/17/2025Sabrina CarpenterAccor Arena – Paris 12Tickets
3/19/2025Sabrina CarpenterUber Arena – BerlinTickets
3/22/2025Sabrina CarpenterING Arena – BrusselsTickets
3/23/2025Sabrina CarpenterZiggo Dome – AmsterdamTickets
3/27/2025Sabrina CarpenterHallenstadion – Zurich – ZurichTickets
3/30/2025Sabrina CarpenterUnity Arena – FornebuTickets
3/31/2025Sabrina CarpenterRoyal Arena – Copenhagen – CopenhagenTickets
4/1/2025Sabrina CarpenterRoyal Arena – Copenhagen – CopenhagenTickets
4/3/2025Sabrina CarpenterAvicii Arena – StockholmTickets
7/5/2025Sabrina CarpenterHyde Park – London – LondonTickets
7/6/2025Sabrina CarpenterHyde Park – London – LondonTickets
23-OctSabrina CarpenterPPG Paints Arena – PittsburghTickets
24-OctSabrina CarpenterPPG Paints Arena – PittsburghTickets
29-OctSabrina CarpenterMadison Square Garden – New YorkTickets
31-OctSabrina CarpenterMadison Square Garden – New YorkTickets
1-NovSabrina CarpenterMadison Square Garden – New YorkTickets
4-NovSabrina CarpenterBridgestone Arena – NashvilleTickets
5-NovSabrina CarpenterBridgestone Arena – NashvilleTickets
10-NovSabrina CarpenterScotiabank Arena – TorontoTickets
11-NovSabrina CarpenterScotiabank Arena – TorontoTickets
20-NovSabrina CarpenterCrypto.com Arena – Los AngelesTickets
22-NovSabrina CarpenterCrypto.com Arena – Los AngelesTickets
23-NovSabrina CarpenterCrypto.com Arena – Los AngelesTickets

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Olivia Perreault 4 hours ago
Read More
Warped Tour Reveals Full Lineup for All Three Dates

Warped Tour Reveals Full Lineup for All Three Dates

Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago
Read More
Pantera Announce Massive Summer US Tour

Pantera Announce Massive Summer US Tour

Olivia Perreault 23 hours ago
Read More