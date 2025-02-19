Sabrina Carpenter has announced a second headlining slot at London’s BST Hyde Park this summer.

Due to overwhelming demand, the singer will take the stage for back-to-back nights on July 5 and July 6. Carpenter will be joined by Clairo and British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, with additional acts to be revealed in the coming months.

The newly added July 6 concert was originally reserved for actor Hugh Jackman, who had planned to deliver a musical theater performance. However, his show was unexpectedly canceled last month due to what was described as an “unforeseen conflict” in his schedule.

Carpenter was initially revealed as a BST Hyde Park headliner in December, joining a lineup that includes Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Zach Bryan.

Notably, Carpenter is preparing for the launch of her Short n’ Sweet World Tour. The tour will kick off in March with a string of arena dates across the U.K. and Ireland, including stops in Dublin, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Additionally, the “Espresso” singer is slated to headline the Primavera Sound in Barcelona alongside Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Central Cee.

Tickets for the newly announced show will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. GMT on February 24 via the official BST Hyde Park website.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit sabrinacarpenter.com.