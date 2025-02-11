SeatGeek has inked a multi-year deal with USA Softball, becoming the official ticketing partner of the organization and its home venue, Devon Park.

Through the partnership, SeatGeek’s technology will enhance the way fans access tickets to all USA Softball-operated events like the Big Ten and Big 12 conference at Devon Park — dubbed the Softball Capital of the World. Fans will be able to easily secure their seats via an intuitive ticketing experience and streamlined checkout, taking advantage of SeatGeek’s event-day features like Rally, which offers parking details, wayfinding, and special offers.

Craig Cress, Chief Executive Officer at USA Softball, said that “seamless ticketing is a critical piece of delivering a world-class softball experience.”

“With SeatGeek’s technology, we’re not just simplifying how our fans purchase tickets—we’re equipping our organization with smarter data and operational efficiencies that will help us continue growing the game at every level,” Cress said.

USA Softball will also be able to unlock smarter, data-driven ticketing solutions to optimize inventory and maximize revenue.

SeatGeek EVP of North American Sales Jeff Ianello said that SeatGeek is “always looking to partner with organizations that share our passion for creating exceptional live event experiences.”

“USA Softball represents an exciting opportunity to bring our innovative ticketing technology to a new audience of dedicated fans while providing the organization with the tools to grow the game and optimize their events,” Ianello said.

USA Softball is the latest to join SeatGeek’s roster, which includes six NFL teams, three NBA teams, two NHL teams, and multiple clubs across MLS, NWSL, and the EPL.