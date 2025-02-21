Kids will be able to see NASCAR races at a discounted price through a new social and digital campaign by Speedway Motorsports.

The campaign, powered by Ticketmaster, spotlights $10 kids’ tickets for NASCAR Cup Series races, as well as free tickets for children ages 12-years-old and younger to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN and Xfinity races and across 14 NASCAR race weekends in 2025. The eligible races will start with Ambetter Health 400 race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway from February 21 to 23.

The initiative aims to help younger fans experience live racing, while also giving families affordable and accessible ticket options.

Kevin Camper, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Speedway Motorsports, noted in a press release that “there’s not a major league sports event in the world that provides more entertainment value than a NASCAR race weekend.”

“For generations, NASCAR has been a sport where families make memories, and with Ticketmaster’s marketing and online support, we want every sports fan to know how affordable and easy it is to put a smile on a child’s face for every lap of the race,” Camper said.

“Kids’ Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster” are currently available here.