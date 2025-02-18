Sturgill Simpson is hitting the road this spring in support of his 2024 record, Passage Du Desir.

The “Who the F**k is Johnny Blue Skies? 2025 Tour” — named after his new stage name, Johnny Blue Skies — will kick-off with a previously-announced gig in Durant, Oklahoma on April 5. From there, he’ll appear in Birmingham, Spokane, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Charleston, stopping at venues along the way like the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, the Mesa Amphitheatre, and The Armory in Minneapolis, with two-night stays at Denver’s Mission Ballroom and ExploreAsheville.com Arena.

While his last gig on the trek is scheduled for Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 24, Simpson is slated to appear at festivals later in the year at Redmond’s FairWell Festival and Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville. He’s also set to perform at Stagecoach and Two Step Inn.

Throughout the headlining run, there will be no opening acts, so Simpson warned: “if you’re on time, you’re late.”

Tickets head on sale Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. local time via an artist presale on Simpson’s official website, followed by a Live Nation presale on Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m. with the code DUET. A general sale is set for Friday, February 21 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Passage Du Desir, released last year, marks Simpson’s eighth studio album, following 2021’s The Ballad of Dood & Juanita. Simpson, who arrived on the scene in 2013, is best-known for tracks like “Long White Line” and “Turtles All the Way Down” from 2014’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, as well as “You Can Have the Crown” and “Life Ain’t Fair and the World Is Mean” from High Top Mountain in 2013.

Find Simpson’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Sturgill Simpson | Who the F**k is Johnny Blue Skies? 2025 Tour

04/05 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater

04/06 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn

04/08 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf at Orange Beach

04/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

04/11 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

04/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/15 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/17 — Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

04/19 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

04/24 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

04/26 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

04/29 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

05/02 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/03 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/09 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/10 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

05/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

05/17 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/20 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/21 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/23 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

05/24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/19 — Redmond, OR @ FairWell Festival

09/13 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond