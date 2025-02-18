Sturgill Simpson is hitting the road this spring in support of his 2024 record, Passage Du Desir.
The “Who the F**k is Johnny Blue Skies? 2025 Tour” — named after his new stage name, Johnny Blue Skies — will kick-off with a previously-announced gig in Durant, Oklahoma on April 5. From there, he’ll appear in Birmingham, Spokane, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Charleston, stopping at venues along the way like the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, the Mesa Amphitheatre, and The Armory in Minneapolis, with two-night stays at Denver’s Mission Ballroom and ExploreAsheville.com Arena.
While his last gig on the trek is scheduled for Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 24, Simpson is slated to appear at festivals later in the year at Redmond’s FairWell Festival and Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville. He’s also set to perform at Stagecoach and Two Step Inn.
Throughout the headlining run, there will be no opening acts, so Simpson warned: “if you’re on time, you’re late.”
Tickets head on sale Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. local time via an artist presale on Simpson’s official website, followed by a Live Nation presale on Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m. with the code DUET. A general sale is set for Friday, February 21 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Passage Du Desir, released last year, marks Simpson’s eighth studio album, following 2021’s The Ballad of Dood & Juanita. Simpson, who arrived on the scene in 2013, is best-known for tracks like “Long White Line” and “Turtles All the Way Down” from 2014’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, as well as “You Can Have the Crown” and “Life Ain’t Fair and the World Is Mean” from High Top Mountain in 2013.
Find Simpson’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Sturgill Simpson | Who the F**k is Johnny Blue Skies? 2025 Tour
04/05 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater
04/06 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn
04/08 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf at Orange Beach
04/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
04/11 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
04/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/15 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/17 — Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
04/19 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
04/24 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
04/26 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
04/29 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
05/02 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/03 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/09 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/10 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
05/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
05/17 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/20 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/21 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/23 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
05/24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/19 — Redmond, OR @ FairWell Festival
09/13 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
