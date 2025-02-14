The Lumineers are getting ready for their North American tour in support of their forthcoming album, Automatic – set for release February 14.

The tour is slated to kick off on July 3 in Saratoga Springs at Broadview Stage at SPAC. From there, the singers are scheduled to make stops in cities such as Cincinnati, Boston, Kansas City, Denver, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Savannah and Tampa before wrapping up on October 14 in Austin at Moody Center.

Set to join The Lumineers on select dates are Young The Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell, and Chance Peña.

Additionally, the “Ophelia” singer’s are scheduled to appear at major festivals including Arizona’s Extra Innings Festival on February 28 and Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville September 11 to 14.

Fans looking to secure their tickets early can register now for the Artist Presale at www.thelumineers.com/tour, with presales launching on February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Amex Presale Tickets for select shows in the U.S. and Canada will be available to American Express Card Members starting at noon local time Feb. 18.

General on-sale tickets will be available starting February 21 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Lumineers Automatic Tour Dates

7/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/5 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

7/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/11 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field

7/13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

7/15 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

7/22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

7/29 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

7/30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/2 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

8/5- San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

8/6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

8/9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

8/13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/16 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

8/30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

9/3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/6 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

9/8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/11 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/13 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

9/16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

9/21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival

9/23 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

9/26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

9/27 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

9/30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

10/1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10/3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/4 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/7 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/10 – The Woodlands, TX – The CWM Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/11 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center