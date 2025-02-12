Thousands of Ticketmaster accounts have been wrongfully blocked due to alleged “bot activity.”

Ticketmaster CS’ replies on X are flooded with questions and frustrated comments from Ticketmaster users in the UK, claiming that the ticketer has either “paused” or “blocked” their account, meaning they are unable to buy tickets or access their existing tickets. Ticketmaster cited “unusual behaviour on either your network or your browser.”

Many fans are also worried because this means they are unable to participate in certain presales, including Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” and Ozzy Osbourne’s final show in England with Black Sabbath.

Ticketmaster’s response to each query offers the same suggestion: clear your cache/cookies, ensure you aren’t using any VPN software on your device/WiFi, use a different browser/device or mobile data instead of WiFi, or try using incognito mode on your browser. Despite these suggestions, fans are still complaining that their accounts are blocked. After following all of their suggestions, Ticketmaster asks customers to contact their team directly.

TicketNews has reached out to Ticketmaster for further information.

| READ: Oasis Fans Cry Foul After Ticketmaster Cancels Thousands of Tickets Due to ‘Bot Activity’ |

Ticketmaster has already been under fire this week after thousands of fans lashed-out at the ticketer for having their Oasis tickets cancelled due to “bot activity.”

Many reports have been circulating on social media from fans that their tickets were refunded. An email from Ticketmaster to select ticketholders noted that the company was now taking measures to identify bots who purchased tickets to the reunion tour.

“Following the messaging on the artist’s social media in the run-up to the Oasis Live ’25 ticket sale, the tour’s promoters have requested the refunding of your order for the below event,” the email read. “It has been identified that bots were used to make this purchase, which violates our tour’s terms and conditions.”

A portion of the email also noted that “the examination of ticket sales is ongoing and the results will be passed to relevant law enforcement once complete where appropriate.” However, many that received this email claimed that they did not use bots to purchase tickets, but were in fact struggling in queues to purchase tickets during the sale.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS