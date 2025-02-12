Thousands of Ticketmaster accounts have been wrongfully blocked due to alleged “bot activity.”

Ticketmaster CS’ replies on X are flooded with questions and frustrated comments from Ticketmaster users in the UK, claiming that the ticketer has either “paused” or “blocked” their account, meaning they are unable to buy tickets or access their existing tickets. Ticketmaster cited “unusual behaviour on either your network or your browser.”

@TicketmasterCS please stop pausing my account for “unusual behaviour”! Im trying to get tickets for beyonce and i cant 😡 — Lewis (@LewisMcsorley3) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS my account is still completed blocked for no good reason at all.

Tried multiple computers + phone, cleared cache, used WiFi, 5G etc makes no difference.

You have stitched me up like a kipper.

No point in even trying to use you ever again. Wasted hours today. — Matt Davison (@mattyd_2012) February 12, 2025

I’m getting this message and I can’t access my account all of a sudden. I tried all the steps suggested here, I was logged into one device only. Please help with getting logged back in pic.twitter.com/ukLyvu7z0i — Beebee (@bia_gabriela03) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS my browsing activity is paused!! Unpause it!!! I tried everything!! I need these tickets!!! — President Carter 🇵🇸 (@Beyonce__Carter) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS I’ve cleared my cache. Used WiFi and data. Tried on various devices. Still ticketmaster says my browsing activity has been paused. I can’t even log in anymore.I tried speaking to one of the team but they’ve left my emails unanswered for 2 hours. Please help. — COZY (@attbitah) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS my browsing has been paused on my account, I’ve tried an incognito browser, a different device and cleared cookies and cache but still it won’t let me in, how long will this be paused for? — miranda (@themirandabible) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS unpause my account please I need to access a ticket for tomorrow — 🙃 (@leeesh05) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS can you please DM me? I haven’t access my account as you think I’m a bot. I get the “your browser activity has been paused” message repeatedly. — A.N.M (@sweetdreams_83) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS I have been receiving this error since 9am! I have tried new browsers and devices with no luck. Please DM me! pic.twitter.com/HAQoyQ4tQ1 — Nama Tandi (@Nama15tand) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterUK I have spent thousands with you over the years and now because I had to enter a code every time I changed a venue/date I was searching for you decide I’m acting unusual! I can’t change WiFi network or move location so how the hell am I supposed to buy tickets?!🤬 pic.twitter.com/jxqEvXWxnA — Clare Martin (@Clareybabes) February 12, 2025

Many fans are also worried because this means they are unable to participate in certain presales, including Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” and Ozzy Osbourne’s final show in England with Black Sabbath.

@TicketmasterUK help! I’ve cleared cache am only using one device and am getting the “your browsing activity has been paused” message. Submitted a query but need this sorted asap. I’m obviously going to miss out on Beyoncé presale now but don’t make me miss general sale too!! — Chants (@Chants_M_M) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterCS Give up finally get into my account look for tickets for @Beyonce and once again this pops up i have done everything you ask via the automated same old message but nothing shocking !!! pic.twitter.com/8N2wZGPnxE — Paul Carr (@Holt5249) February 12, 2025

@TicketmasterUK @Michael_Rapino Trying to buy @Beyonce tickets, waited in a queue for hours and now this is happening. Tried all that and now I cannot access anything in my account!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Tuwdockcjg — Muffy (@Muffy9999) February 12, 2025

@O2 priority problems waiting for over an hour this morning to be treated with the following message and tried the solutions you suggest to no avail. @OzzyOsbourne @BlackSabbath @TicketmasterUK gutted to say the least. Sabbath were the first band I saw live with my dad pic.twitter.com/rBqoKZ32a6 — Tim Hopkins (@timhopkins1983) February 12, 2025

Ticketmaster’s response to each query offers the same suggestion: clear your cache/cookies, ensure you aren’t using any VPN software on your device/WiFi, use a different browser/device or mobile data instead of WiFi, or try using incognito mode on your browser. Despite these suggestions, fans are still complaining that their accounts are blocked. After following all of their suggestions, Ticketmaster asks customers to contact their team directly.

TicketNews has reached out to Ticketmaster for further information.

Ticketmaster has already been under fire this week after thousands of fans lashed-out at the ticketer for having their Oasis tickets cancelled due to “bot activity.”

Many reports have been circulating on social media from fans that their tickets were refunded. An email from Ticketmaster to select ticketholders noted that the company was now taking measures to identify bots who purchased tickets to the reunion tour.

“Following the messaging on the artist’s social media in the run-up to the Oasis Live ’25 ticket sale, the tour’s promoters have requested the refunding of your order for the below event,” the email read. “It has been identified that bots were used to make this purchase, which violates our tour’s terms and conditions.”

A portion of the email also noted that “the examination of ticket sales is ongoing and the results will be passed to relevant law enforcement once complete where appropriate.” However, many that received this email claimed that they did not use bots to purchase tickets, but were in fact struggling in queues to purchase tickets during the sale.