When We Were Young Adds Second Day to Weekend

The emo nostalgic festival When We Were Young has added a second day to its weekend in Las Vegas this October.

As previously announced, the festival’s fourth edition will take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18. On Tuesday, organizers revealed that a second date has been added on October 19 — featuring the same lineup.

Both days will see headlining performances from the alt-rock icons of Panic! at the Disco, performing A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out in its entirety, as well as the pop-punk heavyweights and festival veterans of blink-182, performing songs from Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, their self titled, and more.

Other acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend include “Pop-punk Princess” Avril Lavigne, the Rivers Cuomo-led Weezer, the pop-punkers of All Time Low, and the rock legends of The Offspring. Warped Tour veterans and emo classics like The Used, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Taking Back Sunday, The Story So Far, The Maine, Mayday Parade, and Sleeping With Sirens will also appear at the fest.

This coming year, fans can look forward to some heavier acts like metalcore’s Beartooth, The Plot In You, and We Came As Romans, as well as the metal heads of Kublai Khan, Knocked Loose, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and Motionless in White.

Additionally, fan favorites from the early 2000’s emo and scene era are appearing at the fest for the first time including Jack’s Mannequin, Never Shout Never, Breathe Carolina, and The Plain White T’s.

Presale tickets will be available for the new festival date on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. PT, starting at $19.99 down via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find When We Were Young’s full lineup below: