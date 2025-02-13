Zach Bryan is set to make history this fall as the first artist to ever headline a concert at Michigan Stadium. The performance is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 27, in Ann Arbor.

Bryan is slated to be joined by a lineup of supporting acts including John Mayer, Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone.

The “Something in the Orange” singer took to Instagram to share the news.

“Playing in Ann Arbor with some heroes and good pals of mine!” Bryan wrote. “Tickets go on sale Friday. This will be the first concert there, ever. I love you guys so much and the links in my bio Thankful is an understatement.”

Known as “The Big House,” Michigan Stadium is the largest football stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third largest in the world, with a seating capacity exceeding 107,000.

Additionally, Bryan’s upcoming schedule includes headlining performances at this year’s Stagecoach Festival and a two-night run at BST Hyde Park. He’s also set for a three-night stint at Dublin’s Phoenix Park from June 20 to 22, followed by a trio of shows at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ., from July 18 to 20. Fans on the West Coast can catch him at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on August 15.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale beginning Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. ET. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Bryan’s official website.