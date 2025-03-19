311 Unveil 2025 Summer Tour with Special Guests Badflower, Sitting on Saturn

311 Unveil 2025 Summer Tour with Special Guests Badflower, Sitting on Saturn

ConcertsVictoria Drum54 minutes ago

311 have announced a new round of dates for their “Unity Tour,” bringing the celebrated rockers to stages across North America throughout summer 2025.

Set to launch on June 20 at Atlantic City’s Ovation Hall, 311’s Unity Tour will crisscross the country, with stops ranging from Virginia Beach’s Point Break Festival to Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, and conclude in late August at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma. Many dates will feature support from Badflower and Sitting on Saturn, with a handful of festival appearances, such as Rocklahoma and Minnesota Yacht Club.

| RELATED: Rocklahoma Lineup: Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace |

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins March 19 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY. General on-sales begin March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete event information and tickets, visit 311’s official website.

Seats are also available on resale marketplaces including 311 Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding many of the service fees common to ticketing sites.

Formed in 1988, 311 have remained a steady force in the alternative rock world for decades, with a discography featuring well-known singles such as “Down,” “All Mixed Up,” and “Amber.” Their live shows have long been praised for their fusion of funk, reggae, and rap elements, creating a signature sound that has helped them develop a loyal worldwide following.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

311 Unity Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
06/20Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, NJ (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
06/21Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
06/22Point Break Festival – Virginia Beach, VA
06/24Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
06/25Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
06/27The Anthem – Washington, DC (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
06/28The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
06/29The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/01Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/02Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/03Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI
07/05Back Waters Stage – Dubuque, IA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/06Hard Rock Live Rockford – Rockford, IL (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/07Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/09Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/11Grinders KC – Kansas City, MO (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/12River’s Edge Park – Council Bluffs, IA
07/13WAVE – Wichita, KS (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/15Rio Rancho Events Center – Rio Rancho, NM (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/16Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater – Flagstaff, AZ (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
07/18California Mid State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
07/20Minnesota Yacht Club – Saint Paul, MN
07/26Vans Warped Tour – Long Beach, CA
08/08Yaamava’ Resort & Casino -Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA (w/ Badflower)
08/09The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/10Grand Sierra Resort and Casino -Grand Theatre – Reno, NV (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/12Cuthbert Amphitheatre – Eugene, OR (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/13Marymoor Amphitheater – Seattle, WA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/15Voyager Stadium – Great Falls, MT (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/16Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre – Pocatello, ID (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/17Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/19Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/22Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana – Gary, IN (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/23MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor – Newport, KY (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/24KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/26The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/27Avondale Brewery – Birmingham, AL (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/29Cadence Bank Arena – Tupelo, MS (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn)
08/31Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK

