311 Unveil 2025 Summer Tour with Special Guests Badflower, Sitting on Saturn

311 have announced a new round of dates for their “Unity Tour,” bringing the celebrated rockers to stages across North America throughout summer 2025.

Set to launch on June 20 at Atlantic City’s Ovation Hall, 311’s Unity Tour will crisscross the country, with stops ranging from Virginia Beach’s Point Break Festival to Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, and conclude in late August at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma. Many dates will feature support from Badflower and Sitting on Saturn, with a handful of festival appearances, such as Rocklahoma and Minnesota Yacht Club.

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins March 19 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY. General on-sales begin March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete event information and tickets, visit 311’s official website.

Formed in 1988, 311 have remained a steady force in the alternative rock world for decades, with a discography featuring well-known singles such as “Down,” “All Mixed Up,” and “Amber.” Their live shows have long been praised for their fusion of funk, reggae, and rap elements, creating a signature sound that has helped them develop a loyal worldwide following.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

311 Unity Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 06/20 Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, NJ (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 06/21 Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 06/22 Point Break Festival – Virginia Beach, VA 06/24 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 06/25 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 06/27 The Anthem – Washington, DC (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 06/28 The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 06/29 The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/01 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/02 Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/03 Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI 07/05 Back Waters Stage – Dubuque, IA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/06 Hard Rock Live Rockford – Rockford, IL (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/07 Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/09 Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/11 Grinders KC – Kansas City, MO (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/12 River’s Edge Park – Council Bluffs, IA 07/13 WAVE – Wichita, KS (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/15 Rio Rancho Events Center – Rio Rancho, NM (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/16 Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater – Flagstaff, AZ (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 07/18 California Mid State Fair – Paso Robles, CA 07/20 Minnesota Yacht Club – Saint Paul, MN 07/26 Vans Warped Tour – Long Beach, CA 08/08 Yaamava’ Resort & Casino -Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA (w/ Badflower) 08/09 The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/10 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino -Grand Theatre – Reno, NV (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/12 Cuthbert Amphitheatre – Eugene, OR (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/13 Marymoor Amphitheater – Seattle, WA (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/15 Voyager Stadium – Great Falls, MT (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/16 Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre – Pocatello, ID (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/17 Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/19 Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/22 Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana – Gary, IN (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/23 MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor – Newport, KY (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/24 KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/26 The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/27 Avondale Brewery – Birmingham, AL (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/29 Cadence Bank Arena – Tupelo, MS (w/ Badflower & Sitting on Saturn) 08/31 Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK

