AJR Announces 2025 ‘Somewhere in the Sky Tour’
Indie-pop trio AJR has announced their highly anticipated “Somewhere In The Sky Tour,” set to bring their signature blend of theatrical production and infectious anthems to fans across North America.
The tour will kick off on July 20 in Mountain View, California, and will conclude with a special performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4. The trek will see AJR playing major amphitheaters and music venues, including stops in cities such as Denver, Chicago, Charlotte, and Camden. Throughout the tour, the band will be joined by an array of special guests, including Quinn XCII, Cavetown, Valley, Madelyn Mei, Lawrence, Goth Babe, Ryley Tate, Chelsea Cutler, and Ben Steer.
☁️SOMEWHERE IN THE SKY TOUR☁️ We missed you so much, we created a crazy night of music just to see you again. Dates and all info announced later today. Register at link in our bio for early access to tickets. pic.twitter.com/knbgsXxtMM
— AJR (@AJRBrothers) March 14, 2025
Tickets for the “Somewhere In The Sky Tour” will be available starting with an artist and Citi presale on Monday, March 17. Fans can sign up for early access now at AJR’s official website. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased through AJR’s website, and are also available on resale marketplaces such as AJR Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees.
AJR has built a dedicated fanbase with their high-energy live shows and innovative production, blending pop, electronic, and theatrical elements into their performances. The group’s previous tour, “OK ORCHESTRA,” was a massive success, with sold-out shows across the U.S. Their upcoming tour is expected to feature both fan-favorite hits and new material, delivering an unforgettable experience for concertgoers.
AJR “Somewhere In The Sky Tour” Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|Sat, Jul 20, 2025
|Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA
|Tickets
|Tue, Jul 22, 2025
|Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT
|Tickets
|Thu, Jul 24, 2025
|Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO
|Tickets
|Sat, Jul 26, 2025
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
|Tickets
|Sun, Jul 27, 2025
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL
|Tickets
|Tue, Jul 29, 2025
|Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI
|Tickets
|Thu, Jul 31, 2025
|Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN
|Tickets
|Sat, Aug 02, 2025
|PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
|Tickets
|Mon, Aug 04, 2025
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA
|Tickets
|Wed, Aug 06, 2025
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ
|Tickets
|Fri, Aug 08, 2025
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
|Tickets
|Sat, Aug 09, 2025
|Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA
|Tickets
|Sun, Aug 10, 2025
|Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 04, 2025
|Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
