AJR Announces 2025 ‘Somewhere in the Sky Tour’

Indie-pop trio AJR has announced their highly anticipated “Somewhere In The Sky Tour,” set to bring their signature blend of theatrical production and infectious anthems to fans across North America.

The tour will kick off on July 20 in Mountain View, California, and will conclude with a special performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4. The trek will see AJR playing major amphitheaters and music venues, including stops in cities such as Denver, Chicago, Charlotte, and Camden. Throughout the tour, the band will be joined by an array of special guests, including Quinn XCII, Cavetown, Valley, Madelyn Mei, Lawrence, Goth Babe, Ryley Tate, Chelsea Cutler, and Ben Steer.

☁️SOMEWHERE IN THE SKY TOUR☁️ We missed you so much, we created a crazy night of music just to see you again. Dates and all info announced later today. Register at link in our bio for early access to tickets. pic.twitter.com/knbgsXxtMM — AJR (@AJRBrothers) March 14, 2025

Tickets for the “Somewhere In The Sky Tour” will be available starting with an artist and Citi presale on Monday, March 17. Fans can sign up for early access now at AJR’s official website. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased through AJR’s website, and are also available on resale marketplaces such as AJR Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees.

AJR has built a dedicated fanbase with their high-energy live shows and innovative production, blending pop, electronic, and theatrical elements into their performances. The group’s previous tour, “OK ORCHESTRA,” was a massive success, with sold-out shows across the U.S. Their upcoming tour is expected to feature both fan-favorite hits and new material, delivering an unforgettable experience for concertgoers.

AJR “Somewhere In The Sky Tour” Dates

Date Venue and City Shop Sat, Jul 20, 2025 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA Tickets Tue, Jul 22, 2025 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT Tickets Thu, Jul 24, 2025 Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO Tickets Sat, Jul 26, 2025 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Tickets Sun, Jul 27, 2025 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Tickets Tue, Jul 29, 2025 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI Tickets Thu, Jul 31, 2025 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN Tickets Sat, Aug 02, 2025 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC Tickets Mon, Aug 04, 2025 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA Tickets Wed, Aug 06, 2025 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ Tickets Fri, Aug 08, 2025 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY Tickets Sat, Aug 09, 2025 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA Tickets Sun, Aug 10, 2025 Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD Tickets Sat, Oct 04, 2025 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA Tickets

