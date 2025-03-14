AJR Announces 2025 ‘Somewhere in the Sky Tour’

ConcertsOlivia Perreault3 hours ago

Indie-pop trio AJR has announced their highly anticipated “Somewhere In The Sky Tour,” set to bring their signature blend of theatrical production and infectious anthems to fans across North America.

The tour will kick off on July 20 in Mountain View, California, and will conclude with a special performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4. The trek will see AJR playing major amphitheaters and music venues, including stops in cities such as Denver, Chicago, Charlotte, and Camden. Throughout the tour, the band will be joined by an array of special guests, including Quinn XCII, Cavetown, Valley, Madelyn Mei, Lawrence, Goth Babe, Ryley Tate, Chelsea Cutler, and Ben Steer.

Tickets for the “Somewhere In The Sky Tour” will be available starting with an artist and Citi presale on Monday, March 17. Fans can sign up for early access now at AJR’s official website. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased through AJR’s website, and are also available on resale marketplaces such as AJR Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees.

AJR has built a dedicated fanbase with their high-energy live shows and innovative production, blending pop, electronic, and theatrical elements into their performances. The group’s previous tour, “OK ORCHESTRA,” was a massive success, with sold-out shows across the U.S. Their upcoming tour is expected to feature both fan-favorite hits and new material, delivering an unforgettable experience for concertgoers.

AJR “Somewhere In The Sky Tour” Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Sat, Jul 20, 2025Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CATickets
Tue, Jul 22, 2025Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UTTickets
Thu, Jul 24, 2025Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre – Denver, COTickets
Sat, Jul 26, 2025Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MOTickets
Sun, Jul 27, 2025Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, ILTickets
Tue, Jul 29, 2025Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MITickets
Thu, Jul 31, 2025Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, INTickets
Sat, Aug 02, 2025PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NCTickets
Mon, Aug 04, 2025Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GATickets
Wed, Aug 06, 2025Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJTickets
Fri, Aug 08, 2025Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NYTickets
Sat, Aug 09, 2025Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MATickets
Sun, Aug 10, 2025Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MDTickets
Sat, Oct 04, 2025Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CATickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

