Andrea Bocelli Expands 2025 Tour With 13 New North American Dates

Andrea Bocelli has announced an expansion of his 2025-2026 tour, adding 13 new stops across North America.

The newly added leg of the tour will begin on October 9 in Orlando, FL, before making its way through major cities such as Atlanta, Boston, and Washington, DC. Among the most notable stops is a two-night engagement at New York’s Madison Square Garden—an ongoing tradition that will mark its 25th consecutive year. The North American extension will end on December 21 in Miami FL.

Fans looking to secure their seats will have several opportunities to access tickets ahead of the general sale. Pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, April 1, with Citi cardholders getting first access at 10 a.m. local time.

Additionally, a Ticketmaster pre-sale, requiring the access code “FUNKY,” will follow on Wednesday, April 2. The general public can purchase tickets starting Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio, the concerts will feature collaborations with local symphony orchestras in select cities.

Notably, before embarking on his North American tour, Bocelli has a string of international performances scheduled. The singer is slated to perform on March 29 in Macau, China, followed by engagements in Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit andreabocelli.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

03/29 – Macao, China @ Galaxy Arena

04/03 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Cricket Ground

04/04 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Taipei Dome

04/12 – Pretoria, South Africa @ Sunbet Arena

04/13 – Pretoria, South Africa @ Sunbet Arena

04/16 – Cape Town, South Africa @ DHL Stadium

04/25 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-Op Live

04/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

04/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

05/01 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

05/02 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

05/31 – Leiria, Portugal @ Leiria Municipal Stadium

06/06 – Poznań, Poland @ Enea Stadium

06/08 – Warsaw, Poland @ Tarczyński Arena

06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/15 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/21 — Napa Valley, CA @ Charles Krug Winery

06/22 — Napa Valley, CA @ Charles Krug Winery

10/09 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/12 — Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Arena

12/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

12/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/09 — Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Center

12/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/13 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

12/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

01/23 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

03/07 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Kaunas Žalgiris Arena

03/27 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

03/29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

03/30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

04/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena