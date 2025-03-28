Andrea Bocelli Expands 2025 Tour With 13 New North American Dates
Andrea Bocelli has announced an expansion of his 2025-2026 tour, adding 13 new stops across North America.
The newly added leg of the tour will begin on October 9 in Orlando, FL, before making its way through major cities such as Atlanta, Boston, and Washington, DC. Among the most notable stops is a two-night engagement at New York’s Madison Square Garden—an ongoing tradition that will mark its 25th consecutive year. The North American extension will end on December 21 in Miami FL.
Fans looking to secure their seats will have several opportunities to access tickets ahead of the general sale. Pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, April 1, with Citi cardholders getting first access at 10 a.m. local time.
Additionally, a Ticketmaster pre-sale, requiring the access code “FUNKY,” will follow on Wednesday, April 2. The general public can purchase tickets starting Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
Conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio, the concerts will feature collaborations with local symphony orchestras in select cities.
Notably, before embarking on his North American tour, Bocelli has a string of international performances scheduled. The singer is slated to perform on March 29 in Macau, China, followed by engagements in Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit andreabocelli.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates
03/29 – Macao, China @ Galaxy Arena
04/03 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Cricket Ground
04/04 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Taipei Dome
04/12 – Pretoria, South Africa @ Sunbet Arena
04/13 – Pretoria, South Africa @ Sunbet Arena
04/16 – Cape Town, South Africa @ DHL Stadium
04/25 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-Op Live
04/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
04/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
05/01 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
05/02 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
05/31 – Leiria, Portugal @ Leiria Municipal Stadium
06/06 – Poznań, Poland @ Enea Stadium
06/08 – Warsaw, Poland @ Tarczyński Arena
06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/15 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
06/21 — Napa Valley, CA @ Charles Krug Winery
06/22 — Napa Valley, CA @ Charles Krug Winery
10/09 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/12 — Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Arena
12/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
12/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/09 — Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Center
12/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/13 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
12/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
2026 Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates
01/23 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
03/07 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Kaunas Žalgiris Arena
03/27 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
03/29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
03/30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
04/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena