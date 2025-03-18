Beyoncé Adds Allegiant Stadium Stop To ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’
Beyoncé has extended her Cowboy Carter tour once again with the announcement of a new stop in Las Vegas this summer. Set for July 25, the newly announced show will take place at Allegiant Stadium.
The addition of a Las Vegas date comes as Beyoncé prepares to take her tour across some of the most iconic stadiums. The Cowboy Carter Tour will launch on April 28 and run through July 25, featuring stops in major cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
The “Single Ladies” singer will also head to Europe with scheduled performances in London and Paris. Beyoncé is slated for a six night run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by three nights performing at Stade de France.
Tickets for the newly added Las Vegas show will go on sale to the general public on March 25 at 12 p.m. local time. However, members of Beyoncé’s fan club, the Beyhive, will have the first shot at securing seats through an exclusive presale beginning March 20 at 12 p.m. local time. That presale will run until March 23 at 10 p.m. local time.
Additional presale opportunities will be available for select groups. Fans with Citi credit cards can access a presale window starting March 21 at 12 p.m. local time and continuing through March 23 at 10 p.m. local time.
Meanwhile, Verizon customers can participate in their own presale during the same timeframe. An artist presale is also scheduled, running from March 20 at 12 p.m. PT through March 25 at 11 a.m. local time.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Dates
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium