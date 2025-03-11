Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Amid Medical Condition

Billy Joel | Photo by slgckgc via Wikimedia Commons

The iconic Billy Joel has postponed a number of tour dates this year due to a medical condition that recently required surgery.

The Piano Man revealed that he’s been forced to postpone his tour for four months as he undergoes physical therapy under the supervision of doctors. He has pushed back concerts in Toronto, Detroit, Syracuse, Milwaukee, Charlotte, and Salt Lake City, as well as two gigs across the pond in the UK.

At this time, all dates have been rescheduled aside from the Milwaukee show, where ticketholders will automatically be refunded.

Joel is scheduled to continue his tour next on July 5 in Pittsburgh, followed by stadium shows in cities like New York, Cincinnati, Santa Clara, and New Orleans. Sting will provide support throughout the run, with Stevie Nicks opening the show at MetLife Stadium and the Caesars Superdome.

Find Joel’s updated list of 2025 tour dates below:

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #

04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field *

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium *

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield

07/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium ^

07/18 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium ^

08/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

08/21 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field *

09/05 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *

09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

10/04 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium #

10/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome #

11/01 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #

03/16/2026 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

04/10 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium *

06/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield

06/20 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield

07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

TBD – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field *

* = w/ Sting

# = w/ Stevie Nicks

^ = w/ Rod Stewart