Brad Paisley Plots ‘Truck Still Works’ Tour

Country music artist Brad Paisley is getting ready to hit the road for his newly announced 2025 “Truck Still Works” tour.

The tour is slated to kick off on May 21 in Idaho Falls at Mountain America Center. From there, the “Little Moments” singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Richmond, Savannah, St. Augustine and Clearwater before wrapping up on August 8 in Arcadia at the Ashley For the Arts Festival.

Joining Paisley on the road will be a mix of country artists, including Walker Hayes, Avery Anna, Mae Estes, and Alexandra Kay.

Fans looking to secure tickets early will have multiple presale opportunities. Paisley’s fan club members will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. local time. A general public on-sale will follow on Friday, March 7.

For select shows, Verizon customers can take advantage of an exclusive presale through Verizon Access, starting Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time. Additionally, Citi cardmembers will receive special presale access from Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Full ticketing details and additional tour dates can be found through Paisley’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

May 21 – Idaho Falls, ID, Mountain America Center #

May 22 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater #

May 24 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre *#

May 29 — Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

May 30 – Airway Heights, WA, BECU Live at Northern Quest *+

May 31 – Everett, WA, Angel Of the Winds Arena *+

June 5 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre @*#

June 6 – Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre *#

June 7 – San Diego, CA, Gallagher Square at Petco Park *#

Juley 10 – Ft. Loramie, OH, Country Concert (festival)

July 12 – Canandaigua, NY, Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC ++ xx

July 17 – Richmond, VA, Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *=

July 18 – Bridgeport, CT, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *=

July 19 – Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion *=

July 24 – Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion @ *=

July 25 – Simpsonville, SC, CCNB Amphitheatre *=

Aug. 1 – Savannah, GA, Enmarket Arena *=

Aug. 2 – St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *=

Aug. 3 – Clearwater, FL, The Baycare Sound @ *= ++

Aug. 8 – Arcadia, WI, Ashley For the Arts (festival)

* Walker Hayes

# Avery Anna

+ Mae Estes

= Alexandra Kay

@ No Citi and Verizon pre-sale

++ Non Live Nation show

xx Dylan Scott and Alexandra Kay