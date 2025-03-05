Death Cab for Cutie Unveil 2025 Tour Ahead of ‘Plans’ 20th Anniversary Shows

Death Cab for Cutie has unveiled a new run of dates scheduled for summer 2025. The new string of shows comes before the group’s “Plans” 20th anniversary tour dates.

Excited to be playing some shows this July! Presale starts this Thursday, 3/6 at 10am local for all dates except Sacramento & Portland. Sign up for early access to tickets at https://t.co/czrrqB2PEo. General onsale starts this Friday, 3/7 at 10am local. Art by @charliewagers pic.twitter.com/bDvqr2TvoM — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 4, 2025

The new dates begin July 23 in Sacramento, CA, at Channel 24. From there, the “Soul Meets Body” singers will make stops in Reno, Redding, Portland and Spokane before kicking off their Plans tour on July 31 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tickets for most shows go on sale this Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time (excluding Sacramento and Portland). Fans can sign up for early access at deathcabforcutie.com. General on-sale begins Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local, with more information available at the band’s website.

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 23 Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA July 24 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Reno, NV July 25 Redding Civic Auditorium – Redding, CA July 27 Project Pabst – Portland, OR July 29 KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT July 30 Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA July 31 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA August 2 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA August 5 Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL August 6 Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL August 8 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY August 9 MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ August 10 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY August 12 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

