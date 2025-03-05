Death Cab for Cutie Unveil 2025 Tour Ahead of ‘Plans’ 20th Anniversary Shows

Death Cab for Cutie Unveil 2025 Tour Ahead of ‘Plans’ 20th Anniversary Shows

Death Cab for Cutie has unveiled a new run of dates scheduled for summer 2025. The new string of shows comes before the group’s “Plans” 20th anniversary tour dates.

The new dates begin July 23 in Sacramento, CA, at Channel 24.  From there, the “Soul Meets Body” singers will make stops in Reno, Redding, Portland and Spokane before kicking off their Plans tour on July 31 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

| RELATED: Death Cab for Cutie Celebrates ‘Plans’ Anniversary with Limited Tour

Tickets for most shows go on sale this Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time (excluding Sacramento and Portland). Fans can sign up for early access at deathcabforcutie.com. General on-sale begins Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local, with more information available at the band’s website.

Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Death Cab for Cutie Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees common to other ticketing platforms.

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
July 23Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA
July 24Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Reno, NV
July 25Redding Civic Auditorium – Redding, CA
July 27Project Pabst – Portland, OR
July 29KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT
July 30Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA
July 31Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
August 2Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
August 5Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
August 6Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
August 8Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
August 9MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ
August 10Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
August 12Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

