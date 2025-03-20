Def Leppard Reveals Dates for Summer U.S. Tour

ConcertsOlivia Perreault3 hours ago

Rock legends Def Leppard have announced a brief U.S. summer tour, bringing their electrifying performances to cities across the country. The run, which kicks off on June 23 in Rogers, Arkansas, will feature a mix of solo shows and special guest performances from Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme.

Spanning from June through August, the tour includes stops in Birmingham, Bangor, Bethel, Saratoga Springs, Albuquerque, and Virginia Beach. Fans can expect a setlist packed with classic hits and high-energy rock anthems that have defined Def Leppard’s legendary career.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m.. Fans can purchase tickets through the official Def Leppard website. Additionally, tickets can be found on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees. Def Leppard Tickets are available now.

Def Leppard remains one of the most successful rock bands of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. Their iconic albums, including Hysteria and Pyromania, have left a lasting impact on rock music, with anthems that continue to resonate with generations of fans.

Def Leppard US Summer Tour Dates

DateVenue and CitySpecial Guests
June 23Rogers, ARBret Michaels
June 25Birmingham, ALBret Michaels
July 1Bangor, METhe Struts
July 20Bethel, NYThe Struts
July 22Saratoga Springs, NYBret Michaels
August 12Albuquerque, NMBret Michaels
August 31Virginia Beach, VAExtreme

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace.

 

