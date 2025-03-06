Fanatics, Ticketmaster Link to Offer Tickets and Merch Across Platforms

Fanatics and Ticketmaster announced an integration that will bring tickets to the memorobilia platform and swag to the ticketing platform

Fanatics and Ticketmaster have entered a two-way partnership that launches the Fanatics Ticket Marketplace, allowing sports fans to purchase resale tickets through the Fanatics app alongside apparel, trading cards and other merchandise. The move represents the latest push by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to expand his company’s footprint and create a one-stop shop for sports enthusiasts.

Under the agreement, Ticketmaster inventory will be listed on Fanatics’ newly unveiled ticket platform, while Fanatics merchandise will be available directly through Ticketmaster. The initiative taps into Fanatics’ customer base of more than 100 million sports fans, integrating tickets with the platform’s existing offerings in apparel, collectibles, trading cards and a growing sports betting division.

“When you look at the market position that Ticketmaster has built—we wanted to make sure we had as broad and comprehensive an offering as we could,” said Fanatics chief strategy and growth officer Tucker Kain. “Plus, having Ticketmaster/Live Nation as a potential partner across a number of things, like distributing our merchandise, there’s an opportunity to start here and build a bigger partnership over time.”

According to Fanatics, the new ticket marketplace is currently offered only within its mobile app, redesigned last year to bring together e-commerce, fantasy games and loyalty rewards. Reduced fees for Fanatics users are one of the highlights of the service, which Kain said aims to reward fans who shop across multiple Fanatics verticals, including trading cards and licensed apparel. The company reports that revenue via its mobile app rose by 80% in February 2025 compared to the same month a year earlier.

Live Nation President and CFO Joe Berchtold noted that the partnership benefits Ticketmaster by reaching new buyers wherever they may be, including Fanatics’ growing app audience. “Our job is to help all of our clients—sports, concerts, everybody—sell as many tickets as they can,” Berchtold said. “Get the tickets in the hands of fans wherever they are, and there are a lot of sports fans at Fanatics.”

Fanatics reported total revenue of $8.1 billion in 2024, according to Sportico, with its apparel and merchandise division bringing in the bulk of that total at $6.2 billion. It has also continued to diversify through trading cards, which generated $1.6 billion, and a gambling division that earned $300 million. The company’s events business, along with the fan loyalty features housed in the Fanatics app, remain areas of significant focus.

“We didn’t think there was necessarily a need for just another ticketing company, so how does this actually add value?” Kain said. “We’re tying it to your Fanatics ID, so we can understand what a fan does across merchandise, trading cards, betting and now ticketing. And then it’s, how can we reward that?”

With the Fanatics Ticket Marketplace now live, the company appears poised to further expand its influence on how fans buy and use tickets, merchandise and related sports products—all under one digital roof.