FKA Twigs Reschedules Dates on North American Run Amid Visa Issues

Dance/EDM artist FKA Twigs was slated to embark on a North American leg of her “Eusexua Tour” this week, however, she was forced to pull-out of a handful of shows due to visa issues.

“Today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the U.S.A. to perform, so that means by no choice of my own I will have to pull out,” FKA Twigs said in a video on X. “I don’t take this lightly. I’m completely devastated, to be honest with you, and completely heartbroken.”

She went on to note that “I’m looking into how and why this happened, and I’m making sure I have the support to correct this,” adding that “I can’t wait to bring Eusexua to you.”

FKA Twigs has since announced rescheduled dates: the Chicago shows will now take place on June 24 and 25 at the Salt Shed and the New York gigs will take over the Knockdown Center on April 23 and 24. The Toronto show has not been rescheduled at this time.

Eusexua, which arrived this past January, marks her third album to-date, following 2019’s Magdalene. FKA Twigs described the record as “one of the greatest achievements of my life.”

“It’s been this amazing, incredible, spiritual, enlightening whirlwind, and all I want is to be with you and be performing with you,” she said.

