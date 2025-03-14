Formula One Las Vegas Grand Ticket Prices Reduced

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix have reduced its single-day ticket prices ahead of its public on sale next month.

The race is set to take place from November 20 to 22 on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Single-day tickets are $50, which allow entry to the practice session, while a ticket to the qualifying day is $100 and a Grand Prix day pass is $300. This is a stark difference to last year’s prices, which saw tickets starting at $99 and three-day passes were available for $600.

Emily Prazer, president and chief executive of Las Vegas Grand Prix, noted in a statement that their goal has been “to create a world-class event for every fan, and that commitment is stronger than ever in 2025.”

“With two years of feedback in hand from fans and stakeholders, we are dedicated to making the Las Vegas Grand Prix more accessible to a wider audience by expanding affordable ticket options, introducing flexible payment plans and offering the best value to early ticket purchasers — all while ensuring an unforgettable experience at every level,” Prazer said.

Last year’s edition saw a drop in ticket sales; Brian Wendling, chief accounting officer of Liberty Media — which owns F1 — previously told investors that the raced missed its ticket sales target.

Tickets to the 2025 Grand Prix are available via a public sale starting April 9.