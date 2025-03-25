Garbage Plots 31-Date North American Tour

Garbage has announced dates for their “Happy Endings” tour, set to unfold across North America in 2025.

Fans can look forward to the band’s signature blend of alternative rock and electronic sounds, with dates spanning from the spring festival circuit in Mexico and California to a fall run across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour kicks off April 4 in Monterrey, Mexico, at Tecate Pal Norte before making a stop in Pasadena for the Cruel World Festival in May. Following summer shows including an August 2 set in Arlington with special guests My Chemical Romance, the band will embark on a packed itinerary beginning in early September that stretches through November, playing venues such as Hard Rock Café in Orlando, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and The Mountain Winery in Saratoga.

| RELATED: Cruel World Festival Returns in 2025 with New Order and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds |

Tickets for Garbage’s 2025 “Happy Endings” tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit Garbage’s official website to sign up for pre-sale access. A general on-sale will follow on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the band’s website.

Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces such as Garbage Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save on fees compared to mainstream ticketing sites.

Notably, the band is also getting ready to release their new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, set for release on May 30.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Garbage Happy Endings Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 04/04 Tecate Pal Norte, Monterrey, MX 05/17 Cruel World Festival, Pasadena, CA 08/02 Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX (w/ My Chemical Romance)* 09/03 Hard Rock Café, Orlando, FL 09/05 Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, Pompano Beach, FL 09/06 Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL 09/08 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA 09/10 The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN 09/12 Agora Theatre, Cleveland, OH 09/13 Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit, MI 09/16 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA 09/17 The Anthem, Washington, D.C. 09/18 Roadrunner, Boston, MA 09/20 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY 09/23 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA 09/24 History, Toronto, ON 09/29 The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL 09/30 MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport, KY 10/01 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH 10/03 The Sylvee, Madison, WI 10/04 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 10/06 Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO 10/07 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX 10/12 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO 10/15 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA 10/18 Knitting Factory Spokane, Spokane, WA 10/20 Orpheum, Vancouver, BC 10/21 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR 10/23 The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA 10/24 The Warfield, San Francisco, CA 10/26 Silver Legacy Resort Casino, Reno, NV 10/29 Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT 10/31 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea, Las Vegas, NV 11/02 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.