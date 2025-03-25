Garbage Plots 31-Date North American Tour

Garbage Plots 31-Date North American Tour

Garbage has announced dates for their “Happy Endings” tour, set to unfold across North America in 2025.

Fans can look forward to the band’s signature blend of alternative rock and electronic sounds, with dates spanning from the spring festival circuit in Mexico and California to a fall run across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour kicks off April 4 in Monterrey, Mexico, at Tecate Pal Norte before making a stop in Pasadena for the Cruel World Festival in May. Following summer shows including an August 2 set in Arlington with special guests My Chemical Romance, the band will embark on a packed itinerary beginning in early September that stretches through November, playing venues such as Hard Rock Café in Orlando, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and The Mountain Winery in Saratoga.

Tickets for Garbage’s 2025 “Happy Endings” tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit Garbage’s official website to sign up for pre-sale access. A general on-sale will follow on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the band’s website.

Notably, the band is also getting ready to release their new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, set for release on May 30.

Notably, the band is also getting ready to release their new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, set for release on May 30.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Garbage Happy Endings Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
04/04Tecate Pal Norte, Monterrey, MX
05/17Cruel World Festival, Pasadena, CA
08/02Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX (w/ My Chemical Romance)*
09/03Hard Rock Café, Orlando, FL
09/05Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, Pompano Beach, FL
09/06Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL
09/08The Eastern, Atlanta, GA
09/10The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN
09/12Agora Theatre, Cleveland, OH
09/13Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit, MI
09/16Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA
09/17The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
09/18Roadrunner, Boston, MA
09/20Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY
09/23Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA
09/24History, Toronto, ON
09/29The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL
09/30MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport, KY
10/01KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH
10/03The Sylvee, Madison, WI
10/04First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
10/06Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO
10/07The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX
10/12The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO
10/15Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA
10/18Knitting Factory Spokane, Spokane, WA
10/20Orpheum, Vancouver, BC
10/21McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR
10/23The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA
10/24The Warfield, San Francisco, CA
10/26Silver Legacy Resort Casino, Reno, NV
10/29Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT
10/31The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea, Las Vegas, NV
11/02The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

