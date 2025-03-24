Hotlanta! NCAA Tournament Ticket Prices Surge As Sweet 16 Approaches

Photo from the 2022 Final Four (Disc Wheel, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans may have not been thrilled by the relative lack of upsets in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament – but the advancement of some of the biggest names in the game to the second weekend means demand is sky high, according to data from Ticket Club. Regional matchups feature a record number of SEC teams, as well as perennial favorites like Duke, Michigan, and Michigan State, though two-time defending champ UConn was knocked out on Sunday afternoon by top seed Florida.

The data below, captured on Monday, March 24, highlights several noteworthy trends heading into the regional semifinals, regional finals, and ultimately the Final Four in San Antonio.

One of the most striking figures is the average price for the South Regional Semifinals at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, coming in at a hefty $1,353. This number far outstrips the other semifinal prices, indicating a strong demand among fans of Michigan State, Mississippi, Auburn, and Michigan. Several of these programs have extensive histories in March Madness, and the proximity of Atlanta to some of these schools may be boosting local interest. In addition, the South Regional Final in the same venue commands a $719 average, revealing that the appetite for college basketball in the region remains high throughout the weekend.

On the other side of the country, the West Regional at the Chase Center in San Francisco offers a substantial price gap by comparison, with semifinal tickets averaging $353 and the final at $358. Despite marquee teams like Florida, Maryland, Texas Tech, and Arkansas competing, the West Regional appears to be the most budget-friendly among the single-session options. Notably, the all-sessions pass for the West Regional stands at $774, less than half of the East Regional’s all-sessions cost. This disparity suggests that while there is interest in the West’s matchups, it may not reach the fever-pitch levels seen in markets like Newark or Atlanta.

In the East, the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will host the likes of Alabama, BYU, Duke, and Arizona—a formidable lineup. Tickets for the East Regional Semifinals average $755, while the championship game sits at $654. However, the all-sessions pass for the East is priced at a staggering $2,240, the highest of any regional. This can be attributed to powerhouse programs with rabid fan bases—especially Duke—and the convenience of a major East Coast location that can draw crowds from multiple nearby states.

The Midwest Regional, hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, lands solidly in the middle range, with semifinals going for $566 and the final at $403. An all-sessions pass there runs $1,584, higher than the West but well below the East. Tennessee, Kentucky, Houston, and Purdue fans appear to be generating robust demand, though not at the record-setting levels of the South or East.

Finally, the trip to the Alamodome in San Antonio for the Final Four remains a bucket-list experience for many college basketball enthusiasts. Ticket prices reflect that: semifinal games average $752, while the championship is slightly higher at $779. An all-sessions package for the final weekend comes in at $1,471. These figures underscore how the lure of championship glory and the “One Shining Moment” atmosphere keep demand high even in a large stadium setting.

As the tournament marches on, fans can expect these prices to shift further based on outcomes and the continued sense of urgency that defines March Madness. Nevertheless, as of Monday’s snapshot, Atlanta’s South Region semifinals, Newark’s East Region all-sessions bundle, and the Final Four in San Antonio sit at the top of the pricing pyramid, indicating which games fans are most eager to experience in-person.

The regional semifinals tip off on Thursday, March 27 (East and West) and Friday, March 28 (Midwest and South). Regional finals follow over the weekend, setting the stage for which schools will head to the Alamodome for the national semifinals and championship game. Single-session tickets are available for each date, as well as “all sessions” passes that grant entry to every game in a given regional or the Final Four weekend.

Tickets for these matchups are on sale now through official NCAA ticketing outlets. For more information, visit the official NCAA website. Fans can also find tickets through resale marketplaces, including NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the service fees common to other ticketing sites.

NCAA Tournament Ticket Prices

Single Session Tickets

Date Event Name Venue and City Average Ticket Price Shop 3/27/2025 NCAA East Regional Semifinals: Alabama vs. BYU & Duke vs. Arizona Prudential Center (Newark, NJ) $755 Tickets 3/27/2025 NCAA West Regional Semifinals: Florida vs. Maryland & Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Chase Center (San Francisco, CA) $353 Tickets 3/28/2025 NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinals: Tennessee vs. Kentucky & Houston vs. Purdue Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) $566 Tickets 3/28/2025 NCAA South Regional Semifinals: Michigan State vs. Mississippi & Auburn vs. Michigan State Farm Arena – GA (Atlanta, GA) $1,353 Tickets 3/29/2025 NCAA East Regional Final Prudential Center (Newark, NJ) $654 Tickets 3/29/2025 NCAA West Regional Final Chase Center (San Francisco, CA) $358 Tickets 3/30/2025 NCAA South Regional Final State Farm Arena – GA (Atlanta, GA) $719 Tickets 3/30/2025 NCAA Midwest Regional Final Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) $403 Tickets 4/5/2025 NCAA Final Four – Semifinals Alamodome (San Antonio, TX) $752 Tickets 4/7/2025 NCAA Final Four – Championship Alamodome (San Antonio, TX) $779 Tickets

NCAA Tournament All Sessions Tickets

Date Event Name Venue and City Average Ticket Price Shop 3/27/2025 NCAA West Regional – All Sessions Chase Center (San Francisco, CA) $774 Tickets 3/27/2025 NCAA East Regional – All Sessions Prudential Center (Newark, NJ) $2,240 Tickets 3/28/2025 NCAA South Regional – All Sessions State Farm Arena – GA (Atlanta, GA) $2,190 Tickets 3/28/2025 NCAA Midwest Regional – All Sessions Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) $1,584 Tickets 4/5/2025 NCAA Final Four – All Sessions Alamodome (San Antonio, TX) $1,471 Tickets

Links above direct to either the official NCAA website for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers of TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and using code “TICKETNEWS” at sign-up.