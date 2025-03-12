J Balvin, Don Omar & Maluma Lead Lineup for Baja Beach Fest 2025

Baja Beach Fest is gearing up for another year as it returns to Rosarito Beach, Mexico, from August 8 to 10. This year’s headlining acts include J Balvin, Don Omar, and Maluma.

J Balvin is slated to take the stage on Friday. The festival continues Saturday with Don Omar, before closing out Sunday with Maluma.

Fans can also look forward to a special performance by Natanael Cano, who will be joined by some of his artist friends for a special Sunday night set.

Other artists set to perform are Tito Double P, Oscar Maydon, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Meanwhile, Brazilian superstar Anitta is making her festival debut.

Joining the lineup are heavyweights like El Alfa, Wisin, Arcangel, Young Miko, Myke Towers, Danny Ocean, Rels B, and Blessd. The festival is also spotlighting rising talent, with Cris MJ, Yerimua, and De La Rose.

Baja Beach Fest is a Latin music festival that debuted in 2018. The 2023 edition marked a shift when the festival incorporated regional Mexican music. Last year’s event saw acts like Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida, and Xavi.

Passes for the 2025 edition of the summer festival will be available March 13 at 12 p.m. PT. For more information and ticketing details, festivalgoers can visit bajabeachfest.com.

The complete Baja Beach Fest lineup can be found below:

Baja Beach Fest Lineup