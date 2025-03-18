J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup Featuring Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu

J Cole’s Dreamville Festival is gearing up for its return to Raleigh, NC, on April 5 to 6 at Dorothea Dix Park.

The festival, celebrating its fifth anniversary, has unveiled its lineup featuring a mix of hip-hop and R&B artists, including Lil Wayne with Hot Boys & Big Tymers, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, and more.

“Our team looks forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Dreamville Festival this spring for our fifth anniversary celebration,” said Adam Roy, co-founder of Dreamville and president of the festival.

“The first weekend in April has grown to become one of our team’s favorite times of the year as an annual NC reunion.”

The two-day event is stacked with performances from more than 25 artists across multiple genres. Saturday will see Lil Wayne take the stage alongside his Hot Boys collaborators Juvenile, Turk, and B.G., as well as Big Tymers members Mannie Fresh and Birdman. 21 Savage will also headline that night.

Sunday night will close out with two performances: Cole, alongside Erykah Badu. Sunday’s lineup also includes performances from Tems, GloRilla, and Coco Jones. Other acts, including Wale and BigXthaPlug.

Additional performances throughout the weekend include PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, and Ab-Soul. R&B star Keyshia Cole will also make an appearance, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album, The Way It Is.

Notably, the 2025 installment of Dreamville Festival will be its final edition, after launching in 2018. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit dreamvillefest.com.

A complete lineup of artists can be found below:

Dreamville Festival 2025 Lineup