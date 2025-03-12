Jelly Roll, Pitbull & Chris Stapleton to Headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival

The NCAA and TNT Sports Live Events have revealed its lineup for the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. Set to take place in San Antonio, TX, at Tower Park, the three-day event will coincide with the Division I Men’s Final Four.

Kicking off the event on April 4, global superstar Pitbull will perform at the AT&T Block Party. The night will also feature Billboard Woman of the Year Doechii, along with R&B artist Ravyn Lenae. On April 5, Jelly Roll is set to headline Coca-Cola Live!, following performances by hip-hop hitmaker T-Pain and rising star Willow Avalon.

Closing out the festival on April 6, Chris Stapleton will take center stage at Capital One JamFest. Also joining him are Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, as well as the country duo Brothers Osborne.

In addition to headlining the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, Jelly Roll is slated to headline Railbird music festival, while also providing direct support for Post Malone’s 2025 stadium tour. Meanwhile, Stapleton recently added five new shows to his stadium tour with George Strait.

The Final Four is set to air live on CBS, beginning with the National Semifinals on April 5, followed by the National Championship on April 7. Fans looking for more details, including streaming options and event updates, can visit ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.