Journey Forced to Cancel RodeoHouston Concert Midway Due to Electrical Fire

Journey was unable to complete a concert at RodeoHouston over the weekend due to an electrical fire.

The iconic rockers were performing at Houston’s NRG Stadium at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Right before the drop of “Don’t Stop Believin’,” the band’s sound went out. Vocalist Arnel Pineda kept singing along to the chorus of the song and the crowd chimed in, carrying on in the silence.

Wow. @JourneyOfficial show canceled at @RODEOHOUSTON after electrical fire….in the middle of ‘Don’t Stop Believing.’ Here is when stage power went out. pic.twitter.com/j0XWX0WHMV — Randy Klein (@rklein1010) March 15, 2025

TMZ reported that stage hands rushed the stage with fire extinguishers and the crowd was told that the remainder of the night was cancelled.

“Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight’s Journey concert,” organizers said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment.”

Ticketholders were told that the rodeo would provide updates regarding refunds or rescheduling options as soon as possible.

RodeoHouston continues throughout the month with a gig by Charley Crockett on Monday, Post Malone on Tuesday, and Old Dominion on Wednesday. Cody Jinks, Parker McCollum, and Brooks & Dunn will perform throughout the week, with Luke Bryan closing-out the run on Sunday, March 23.

