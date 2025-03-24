KISS Announces Vegas Show, First Gig in Two Years

The legendary glam-rockers of KISS are returning to the stage for a special performance in the Sin City this November, marking their first gig in two years since their farewell tour.

According to the group’s official website, KISS will perform an unmasked live show as a part of the three-day KISS Army Storms Vegas event, running from November 14 to 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. A full schedule is set to be announced shortly, but for now, fans can expect a live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, as well as other special guests and activities.

Fans can sign up to receive more information about the Vegas show and tickets here.

KISS last appeared together for their four-year “End of the Road Farwell Tour,” which wrapped-up at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 2, 2023. However, founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley noted that the group isn’t entirely done yet; Simmons told Rolling Stone that the MSG December gig would be “the final KISS-in-makeup appearance.” He also previously told the publication that “KISS is so far from over, though KISS as we know it is done.”

| READ: KISS Ends ‘Physical Existence,’ Band to Continue with Avatars |

During the MSG show, KISS ended to set by passing on their musical batons to the new KISS members: their holographic avatars. The avatars, brought to life by the Swedish entertainment company Pophouse Entertainment, rounded-out the show with “God Gave Rock and Roll To You.”

PopHouse Entertainment Group, known for bringing to life the highly-acclaimed ABBA Voyage show, created the KISS members using performance-capture technology, which was formed by the band members’ face and body performances. The avatars will allow the rockers to transform into various digital versions of themselves, including superheroes.

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough,” Stanley told Digital Music News. “The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized. I mean, we’ve spent 50 years building it to this point.”

Simmons echoed similar sentiments, noting to the publication that “we can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before.”

The avatars are set to debut in 2027.