Lady Gaga Plots Mayhem Ball Arena Tour; Tickets on Sale This Week

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates were announced Wednesday morning. (Graphic via Lady Gaga on X)

Lady Gaga Plots Mayhem Ball Arena Tour; Tickets on Sale This Week

ConcertsDave Clark9 hours ago

Lady Gaga has announced new dates for her latest global tour, “the Mayhem Ball,” set to bring the pop superstar’s electrifying live show to arenas across North America this summer.

The newly added dates begin on July 16 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and span major cities including Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto and Chicago. The series of performances features Gaga returning to arena settings, where she can produce a more intimate yet still theatrical experience for her fans.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga said in a statement posted to X. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale on March 31, with an artist pre-sale beginning on April 2 at 12 p.m. local time; sign up for that pre-sale at https://signup.ticketmaster.com/ladygaga through 8 a.m. ET on Sunday (March 30). The general on-sale begins on April 3 at 12 p.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale beginning March 31 at 12 p.m. local time through April 2 at 11 a.m. local time. Additionally, a Verizon pre-sale will be offered from April 1 at 12 p.m. local time through April 2 at 11 a.m. local time.

Visit Lady Gaga’s official website for full ticketing details. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like ScoreBig, with no added service fees – with a bonus 10% off of tickets for TicketNews readers using promo code “TICKETNEWS10”. For more information, visit Lady Gaga Tickets.

Lady Gaga has long been recognized for her boundary-pushing performances, elaborate stage productions, and soaring vocal prowess. A multiple Grammy Award winner, she has toured the globe extensively on previous tours such as the “Monster Ball,” “Born This Way Ball,” and most recently, stadium shows in support of her music. This new tour offers a fresh chapter in her continually evolving artistry.

Lady Gaga the Mayhem Ball Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Wednesday, July 16T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV		Tickets
Friday, July 18T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV		Tickets
Wednesday, August 6Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA		Tickets
Thursday, August 7Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA		Tickets
Friday, August 22Madison Square Garden
New York, NY		Tickets
Saturday, August 23Madison Square Garden
New York, NY		Tickets
Tuesday, August 26Madison Square Garden
New York, NY		Tickets
Sunday, August 31Kaseya Center
Miami, FL		Tickets
Sunday, August 31Kaseya Center
Miami, FL		Tickets
Monday, September 1Kaseya Center
Miami, FL		Tickets
Wednesday, September 10Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON		Tickets
Thursday, September 11Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON		Tickets
Monday, September 15United Center
Chicago, IL		Tickets
Wednesday, September 17United Center
Chicago, IL		Tickets

Links above direct to the official Lady Gaga website for ticket information or ScoreBig, a ticket resale marketplace.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Travis Scott Adds International Dates to Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott Adds International Dates to Circus Maximus Tour

Victoria Drum 3 hours ago
Read More
New Wave Tour 2025: DD Osama, Star Bandz, Sugarhill Ddot

New Wave Tour 2025: DD Osama, Star Bandz, Sugarhill Ddot

Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago
Read More
Four Chord Music Fest 2025: blink-182, AFI, Jimmy Eat World

Four Chord Music Fest 2025: blink-182, AFI, Jimmy Eat World

Olivia Perreault 6 hours ago
Read More