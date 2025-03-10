Lady Gaga Set to Perform Four Nights in Singapore

Singapore is getting ready to welcome Lady Gaga as she prepares to take the stage at the National Stadium for a four-show residency.

Set for May 18, 19, 21, and 24, this will mark the “Bad Romance” singer’s first return to the country in 13 years. Fans looking to secure their spots will have access to tickets through a pre-sale beginning on March 18, while general sales will launch on March 21 through Ticketmaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth, highlighted the significance of securing an artist of Gaga’s caliber for a multi-night engagement.

“The KASM team is excited for Lady Gaga to perform only in Singapore for several nights,” Tong stated. “This enhances Singapore’s position as one of the leading sports, entertainment, and lifestyle destinations in the region.”

The minister also emphasized that the decision reflects ongoing efforts by KASM, following the government’s acquisition of the Singapore Sports Hub, to establish a dynamic calendar of internationally acclaimed events.

“Lady Gaga is one of the most internationally acclaimed artistes in the world. She has broad appeal to audiences, with a diverse musicality range spanning across different genres coupled with a commanding stage presence in her live shows,” Tong added. “We look forward to welcoming Lady Gaga and her team to Singapore for the shows.”

Additionally, Lady Gaga is getting ready for performances in Mexico and Brazil, further expanding her world tour in support of her seventh studio album, Mayhem. She is also slated to headline Coachella on April 11 and 18.