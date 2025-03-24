Mariah Carey Announces International Tour for The Emancipation of Mimi Anniversary

Mariah Carey is bringing her Celebration of Mimi tour international, with a series of dates in Asia starting in the spring and continuing into the fall.

The tour comes as Carey continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi. Taking to social media, the “We Belong Together,” singer shared,

“We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi worldwide! I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album ❤️✨🎉 more dates to be announced soon!”

This international extension follows Carey’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live, where she began commemorating The Emancipation of Mimi with a series of performances in April 2024. The residency continued through the summer and into early 2025.

The international leg is scheduled to begin on May 16 in Shanghai, China, with a second performance in the city on May 17. After a brief break, Carey will return to Asia in the fall, kicking off the next round of shows on October 11 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She will then travel to Manila, Philippines, for an October 14 performance, followed by a stop in Kobe, Japan, on October 28. The tour will conclude with two back-to-back shows in Yokohama, Japan, on November 1 and 2.

In addition to her Celebration of Mimi tour, Carey has a U.K. performance lined up for the summer. She is set to take the stage at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on August 15, where she will be joined by special guests Eternal and Nile Rodgers & Chic.