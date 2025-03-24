Mariah Carey Announces International Tour for The Emancipation of Mimi Anniversary

Mariah Carey Announces International Tour for The Emancipation of Mimi Anniversary

MusicVictoria Drum3 hours ago

Mariah Carey is bringing her Celebration of Mimi tour international, with a series of dates in Asia starting in the spring and continuing into the fall.

The tour comes as Carey continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi. Taking to social media, the “We Belong Together,” singer shared, 

“We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi worldwide! I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album ❤️✨🎉 more dates to be announced soon!”

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

This international extension follows Carey’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live, where she began commemorating The Emancipation of Mimi with a series of performances in April 2024. The residency continued through the summer and into early 2025.

The international leg is scheduled to begin on May 16 in Shanghai, China, with a second performance in the city on May 17. After a brief break, Carey will return to Asia in the fall, kicking off the next round of shows on October 11 in Bangkok, Thailand. 

She will then travel to Manila, Philippines, for an October 14 performance, followed by a stop in Kobe, Japan, on October 28. The tour will conclude with two back-to-back shows in Yokohama, Japan, on November 1 and 2.

In addition to her Celebration of Mimi tour, Carey has a U.K. performance lined up for the summer. She is set to take the stage at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on August 15, where she will be joined by special guests Eternal and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Music

Other Music News from Ticketnews.com

Katy Perry Lifetimes Tour Slow Sales May Bring Cancellations: Report

Katy Perry Lifetimes Tour Slow Sales May Bring Cancellations: Report

Dave Clark 3 hours ago
Read More
Gene Simmons Postpones 17 Dates on 2025 Solo Tour

Gene Simmons Postpones 17 Dates on 2025 Solo Tour

Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago
Read More
KISS Announces Vegas Show, First Gig in Two Years

KISS Announces Vegas Show, First Gig in Two Years

Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago
Read More