Metallica, Apple Music Team Up for Immersive Concert Film

The metal icons of Metallica have teamed-up with Apple to create a VR concert film.

The film, titled “Metallica,” will be available via Apple Vision Pro starting on Friday, March 14. The immersive concert experienced was filmed during Metallica’s gig in Mexico City on their 2024 “M72 Tour.” Listeners can tune-in to live performances of fan-favorite tracks like “Whiplash,” “One,” and “Enter Sandman.” The video even allows viewers to get up-close and personal to the band’s “Snake Pit” and showcases wide-angle views of the stage.

Each performance was shot using Apple Immersive Video, captured in ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio. In order to fully capture the show, a custom stage plot was created using 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras, as well as stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled cameras using dolly systems.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich described the experience to Zane Lowe at SXSW.

“It was just so cool, the filming part, but then the editing part — the first few times having the headset on and being able to do that and see and also hear the audio,” Ulrich said. “It’s just fucking crazy.”

In addition to the concert film, Metallica just dropped a standalone Spatial Audio EP, dubbed Metallica Live from Mexico City, for fans who don’t have Apple Vision Pro.

Fans can also catch Metallica live on their “M72 World Tour” this year. They’re also slated to headline a number of festivals, including Sonic Temple and Sick New World, and appear at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show with Black Sabbath in England this July. Find Metallica resale tickets with zero service fees via Ticket Club here.