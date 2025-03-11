Minus the Bear Reunite for Menos el Oso 20th Anniversary Tour

Minus the Bear has announced plans for a special “Menos el Oso 20th Anniversary Tour,” celebrating two decades since the release of their acclaimed sophomore album.

The rock group will kick off the trek on October 4 in Portland at the Roseland Theater. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as San Francisco, Las Vegas, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and Denver before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on November 28 and 29 in Seattle at The Showbox.

Tickets for Minus the Bear’s Menos el Oso tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time; fans can sign up for pre-sale access on the official Minus the Bear website. A Live Nation pre-sale (code: FUNKY) follows on Thursday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time for select dates, while general on-sale tickets will be released Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Formed in Seattle in 2001, Minus the Bear quickly garnered a following with their distinctive blend of indie rock and electronic elements. Menos el Oso, released in 2005, represented a breakout moment for the band, propelled by intricate guitar work and thoughtful lyricism, and remains a fan favorite 20 years later.

Minus the Bear Menos el Oso 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
10/04Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
10/06Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
10/07Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
10/08The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA
10/10Best Friends Forever Festival – Las Vegas, NV
10/11The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA
10/12The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA
10/14Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ
10/17Granada Theater – Dallas, TX
10/18Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX
10/21The Beacham – Orlando, FL
10/22Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
10/24The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA
10/25House of Blues – Boston, MA
11/059:30 Club – Washington, DC
11/07Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY
11/08Irving Plaza – New York, NY
11/11Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA
11/12House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
11/14Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI
11/15Metro – Chicago, IL
11/16Metro – Chicago, IL
11/18First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
11/21Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
11/22Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
11/23The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT
11/28The Showbox – Seattle, WA
11/29The Showbox – Seattle, WA

