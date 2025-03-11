Minus the Bear Reunite for Menos el Oso 20th Anniversary Tour

Minus the Bear has announced plans for a special “Menos el Oso 20th Anniversary Tour,” celebrating two decades since the release of their acclaimed sophomore album.

The rock group will kick off the trek on October 4 in Portland at the Roseland Theater. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as San Francisco, Las Vegas, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and Denver before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on November 28 and 29 in Seattle at The Showbox.

Tickets for Minus the Bear’s Menos el Oso tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time; fans can sign up for pre-sale access on the official Minus the Bear website. A Live Nation pre-sale (code: FUNKY) follows on Thursday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time for select dates, while general on-sale tickets will be released Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Formed in Seattle in 2001, Minus the Bear quickly garnered a following with their distinctive blend of indie rock and electronic elements. Menos el Oso, released in 2005, represented a breakout moment for the band, propelled by intricate guitar work and thoughtful lyricism, and remains a fan favorite 20 years later.

Minus the Bear Menos el Oso 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 10/04 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR 10/06 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA 10/07 Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA 10/08 The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA 10/10 Best Friends Forever Festival – Las Vegas, NV 10/11 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA 10/12 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA 10/14 Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ 10/17 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX 10/18 Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX 10/21 The Beacham – Orlando, FL 10/22 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA 10/24 The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA 10/25 House of Blues – Boston, MA 11/05 9:30 Club – Washington, DC 11/07 Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY 11/08 Irving Plaza – New York, NY 11/11 Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA 11/12 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH 11/14 Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI 11/15 Metro – Chicago, IL 11/16 Metro – Chicago, IL 11/18 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN 11/21 Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO 11/22 Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO 11/23 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT 11/28 The Showbox – Seattle, WA 11/29 The Showbox – Seattle, WA

