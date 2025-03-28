Mumford & Sons Plot North American Headlining Run Ahead of New Record

Mumford & Sons are hitting the road in 2025 with a newly announced North American tour, marking their return to stages across the U.S. and Canada. The folk-rock band will perform in both major cities and outdoor venues, bringing their signature sound and high-energy live shows to fans throughout the summer and fall.

The Mumford & Sons North American tour kicks-off July 18 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington and includes stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and United Center in Chicago. The tour wraps up on October 26 in Omaha, Nebraska, after nearly two dozen performances across North America.

Tickets for Mumford & Sons’ 2025 tour will first become available through an artist pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans must sign up on the band’s official website by Wednesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. local time to secure early access. General on-sale begins Friday, April 4 at 10a.m. local time. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees charged on other platforms here: Mumford & Sons Tickets.

Rushmere, the band’s first album in seven years, dropped on Friday. The LP, featuring the title track as well as “Malibu,” follows 2018’s Delta.

Mumford & Sons rose to global prominence with their breakout 2009 debut album Sigh No More, which catapulted them to arena and festival stages with hits like “Little Lion Man” and “The Cave.” Their follow-ups, including Babel and Wilder Mind, solidified their status as one of the most successful British bands of the 2010s, with Grammy Awards and headlining slots at Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, and beyond.

Mumford & Sons North American Tour 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop 07/18 The Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA Tickets 07/19 Under The Big Sky Festival – Whitefish, MT Tickets 07/21 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Tickets 07/22 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Tickets 07/24 Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS Tickets 07/26 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA Tickets 07/27 Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC Tickets 07/29 Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC Tickets 07/31 Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL Tickets 08/08 Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY Tickets 10/08 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets 10/09 Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN Tickets 10/11 Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI Tickets 10/12 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH Tickets 10/14 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Tickets 10/16 KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY Tickets 10/17 Centre Bell – Montréal, QC Tickets 10/19 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets 10/20 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Tickets 10/22 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Tickets 10/24 Moody Center – Austin, TX Tickets 10/25 BOK Center – Tulsa, OK Tickets 10/26 CHI Health Center Arena – Omaha, NE Tickets

