Proposed Live Nation Venue Draws Heated Resistance at Portland Meeting

Portland, Maine skyline | Photo by Quintin Soloviev, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A proposed 3,300-seat concert venue in downtown Portland is continuing to draw significant opposition from the community, evidenced by a packed public hearing before the city’s planning board on Tuesday night.

The project, known as Portland Music Hall, is a joint venture between Scarborough-based Mile Marker Investments and global entertainment company Live Nation. Developers hope to break ground in fall 2025, with an opening set for late 2027.

During the meeting, Mile Marker Investments Managing Director Todd Goldenfarb said the new venue would fill a void in Portland’s entertainment market: It would accommodate acts too large for existing mid-size spots like the State Theatre or Merrill Auditorium, yet smaller than those that fill the 9,500-seat Cross Insurance Arena.

“We want to connect more artists and more fans and at the meantime create jobs and economic benefits for this city,” Goldenfarb said. “Portland needs a mid-size venue. There’s a gap, and we believe Portland Music Hall is the solution.”

Not everyone agrees. Dozens of local residents raised concerns about parking, traffic congestion, and competition with existing arts organizations. Representatives from nonprofits like Blue Portland warned the new space might jeopardize smaller venues already trying to stay afloat.

“I don’t think that Portland is lacking culturally, and I don’t think the solution is corporate art building,” the executive director of Blue Portland said, accusing Live Nation of siphoning audiences from homegrown arts spaces. “If you really stand by your statement on bringing the arts and giving us something we lack, give us the money we’re desperately trying to make.”

Others, however, spoke in favor of the proposal. A local restaurant owner said the venue would boost economic activity. “This will boost the economy year-round, directly benefiting the hotels, restaurants, and small businesses,” she said.

Portland Mayor Mark Dion noted in a radio interview Wednesday that the planning board’s decision centers on zoning compliance rather than whether the venue might disrupt the city’s arts ecosystem. Parking and traffic concerns can factor into that decision, but broader questions about competition in the music scene may fall to the City Council if the project encounters further policy hurdles.

Goldenfarb responded to the parking critiques in a statement Wednesday: “We listened to the comments yesterday, and we are going to work with city officials and neighbors to make sure our fans can get to and from shows conveniently.”

Tensions over Live Nation’s presence in Portland have been brewing for weeks. Several local arts groups expressed apprehension about the project in December, citing concerns over the company’s size and influence. They also referenced ongoing federal antitrust litigation against Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary, Ticketmaster, which critics claim uses monopolistic practices.

Leaders from the State Theatre, Portland Ovations, the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and Space said they feared Live Nation’s involvement could overshadow smaller venues. They also pointed to a last-minute cancellation of a Simple Plan concert at the State Theatre, which some allege was spurred by Live Nation “pressure” to keep the band from playing a competing date in Bangor.

Live Nation has denied exerting any influence over that cancellation, insisting it resulted from “logistical conflicts.”

Should the Portland Music Hall secure planning board approval, developers will need additional permits before construction can begin. Although many details—such as potential parking expansions or shuttle options—remain under discussion, Goldenfarb indicated optimism for collaboration with city officials and neighboring businesses.

If approved, the 3,300-seat venue would likely begin hosting shows in late 2027, a timeline that many local residents and business owners will be watching closely to see if Live Nation’s arrival ultimately helps or hurts Portland’s thriving arts community.