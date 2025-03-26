PUP, Jeff Rosenstock Announce 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
PUP and Jeff Rosenstock are joining forces for a sprawling North American tour this fall, unveiling dates for their co-headlining trek. The high-energy punk pairing will hit the road together beginning in September, joined by opener Ekko Astral for all dates.
The “PUP + JEFF ROSENSTOCK PRESENT: A CATACLYSMIC RAPTURE OF FRIENDSHIPNESS” tour kicks-off September 3 at Palace Theatre in Minneapolis and runs through October 11, wrapping at Mission Ballroom in Denver. Along the way, the bands will stop in major cities including Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Atlanta, performing in a mix of theaters and club-style venues.
Tickets for the “Cataclysmic Rapture of Friendshipness” tour will first be available through a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using code “FUNKY.” General on-sale follows on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of $20 “low-income” tickets will be available at each venue’s box office—except for Minneapolis, San Antonio, Austin, and Salt Lake City, where alternate locations will be used.
Fans can find more information on tickets via the official band sites: puptheband.com and Jeff Rosenstock’s Tumblr. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees. Visit PUP and Jeff Rosenstock Tickets for resale options.
Both PUP and Jeff Rosenstock have built devoted fanbases through relentless touring and acclaimed releases. PUP, the Toronto-based punk outfit, is known for their cathartic live shows and albums like *Morbid Stuff* and *The Unraveling of PUPTheBand*. Rosenstock, a DIY punk icon, blends anthemic energy with personal lyricism, with recent records like *HELLMODE* drawing critical praise.
PUP + Jeff Rosenstock “A Cataclysmic Rapture of Friendshipness” Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|09/03
|Palace Theatre – Minneapolis, MN
|09/04
|The Sylvee – Madison, WI
|09/05
|The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
|09/06
|Russell Industrial Center – Detroit, MI
|09/08
|Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA
|09/09
|KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH
|09/10
|Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH
|09/12
|The Anthem – Washington, DC
|09/13
|Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
|09/15
|Roadrunner – Boston, MA
|09/17
|The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
|09/19
|The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
|09/20
|The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
|09/22
|The Eastern – Atlanta, GA
|09/24
|White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
|09/25
|House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX
|09/26
|Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX
|09/27
|Radio East – Austin, TX
|09/30
|The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
|10/01
|The Sound – San Diego, CA
|10/02
|Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
|10/04
|Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
|10/06
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
|10/07
|Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
|10/09
|Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
|10/11
|Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”