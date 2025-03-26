PUP, Jeff Rosenstock Announce 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

PUP and Jeff Rosenstock are joining forces for a sprawling North American tour this fall, unveiling dates for their co-headlining trek. The high-energy punk pairing will hit the road together beginning in September, joined by opener Ekko Astral for all dates.

The “PUP + JEFF ROSENSTOCK PRESENT: A CATACLYSMIC RAPTURE OF FRIENDSHIPNESS” tour kicks-off September 3 at Palace Theatre in Minneapolis and runs through October 11, wrapping at Mission Ballroom in Denver. Along the way, the bands will stop in major cities including Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Atlanta, performing in a mix of theaters and club-style venues.