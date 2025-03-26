PUP, Jeff Rosenstock Announce 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

PUP, Jeff Rosenstock Announce 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

ConcertsOlivia Perreault8 hours ago

PUP and Jeff Rosenstock are joining forces for a sprawling North American tour this fall, unveiling dates for their co-headlining trek. The high-energy punk pairing will hit the road together beginning in September, joined by opener Ekko Astral for all dates.

The “PUP + JEFF ROSENSTOCK PRESENT: A CATACLYSMIC RAPTURE OF FRIENDSHIPNESS” tour kicks-off September 3 at Palace Theatre in Minneapolis and runs through October 11, wrapping at Mission Ballroom in Denver. Along the way, the bands will stop in major cities including Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Atlanta, performing in a mix of theaters and club-style venues.

Tickets for the “Cataclysmic Rapture of Friendshipness” tour will first be available through a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using code “FUNKY.” General on-sale follows on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of $20 “low-income” tickets will be available at each venue’s box office—except for Minneapolis, San Antonio, Austin, and Salt Lake City, where alternate locations will be used.

Fans can find more information on tickets via the official band sites: puptheband.com and Jeff Rosenstock’s Tumblr. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees. Visit PUP and Jeff Rosenstock Tickets for resale options.

Both PUP and Jeff Rosenstock have built devoted fanbases through relentless touring and acclaimed releases. PUP, the Toronto-based punk outfit, is known for their cathartic live shows and albums like *Morbid Stuff* and *The Unraveling of PUPTheBand*. Rosenstock, a DIY punk icon, blends anthemic energy with personal lyricism, with recent records like *HELLMODE* drawing critical praise.

PUP + Jeff Rosenstock “A Cataclysmic Rapture of Friendshipness” Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
09/03Palace Theatre – Minneapolis, MN
09/04The Sylvee – Madison, WI
09/05The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
09/06Russell Industrial Center – Detroit, MI
09/08Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA
09/09KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH
09/10Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH
09/12The Anthem – Washington, DC
09/13Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
09/15Roadrunner – Boston, MA
09/17The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
09/19The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
09/20The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
09/22The Eastern – Atlanta, GA
09/24White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
09/25House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX
09/26Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX
09/27Radio East – Austin, TX
09/30The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
10/01The Sound – San Diego, CA
10/02Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
10/04Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
10/06McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
10/07Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
10/09Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
10/11Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

