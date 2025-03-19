Rod Stewart Extends Las Vegas Residency with New Fall 2025 Dates

Rod Stewart has announced another extension of his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, adding six additional performances set for this fall.

The latest string of shows continues Stewart’s long standing presence in Sin City and comes on the heels of his extensive summer tour with Cheap Trick. The newly scheduled performances will take place on September 24, 25, 27, and October 1, 3, and 4.

Stewart took to Instagram to share the news with his fans: “Las Vegas! You wanted more, so here we go—I’ve added more shows! I’ll be back at @colosseumatcp this September and October. Can’t wait to see you all for another round of unforgettable nights.”

Stewart will also take his music across the Atlantic for a European tour spanning multiple countries, including Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Portugal through mid-May. He’ll then return to the U.S. for more Colosseum shows in May and early June before hitting the road for his North American trek with Cheap Trick.

The One Last Time Tour, which will take Stewart and his band across the U.S. and Canada from June through August, will also feature a brief stop at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. on June 25. Later in the year, Stewart will return to Europe for another leg of shows.

Tickets for the added shows will be available to the general public starting March 21, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Fans looking for early access can take advantage of pre-sale opportunities, including a fan club presale on March 19, at 10 a.m. PT, as well as a special sale for Caesars Rewards members and select Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers on March 20, at 10 a.m. PT.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit rodstewart.com.