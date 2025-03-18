Silversun Pickups Unveil 2025 North American Tour

Silversun Pickups have revealed a new run of performances slated for 2025, bringing the Los Angeles-based rock group to cities across North America.

Beginning April 24 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Silversun Pickups’ tour will see stops at venues ranging from The Hall to The Orange Peel, before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on August 26. Along the way, they’ll appear in markets including Fort Collins, Memphis, Montreal, and more.

Tickets for Silversun Pickups’ 2025 tour will first go on-sale via an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who have signed up for Silversun Pickups’ email list will gain access to the pre-sale. Meanwhile, a Live Nation pre-sale is also available for select dates beginning Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Visit Silversun Pickups’ official website for more information and details. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including Silversun Pickups Tickets from Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees.

In addition to their newly announced tour, Silversun Pickups are also slated to preform at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
04/24The Hall – Little Rock, AR
04/27Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO
04/28Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO
04/29The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO
05/01The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
05/02Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID
05/04Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
06/19Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
06/20Quarry Park Amphitheater – Rocklin, CA
06/21Agua Caliente Casino – Rancho Mirage, CA
07/17The District – Sioux Falls, SD
07/18Sanctuary Events Center – Fargo, ND
07/18Minnesota Yacht Club Festival – St. Paul, MN
07/20Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
07/22The Hawthorn – St. Louis, MO
07/23Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN
07/24The Burl – Lexington, KY
07/25Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
07/27The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN
07/29The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
07/30Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA
07/31Graceland Soundstage – Memphis, TN
08/13Théâtre Beanfield – Montreal, QC
08/16Anthology – Rochester, NY
08/17House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
08/18Roxian Theatre – McKees Rocks, PA
08/20Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT
08/22The Paramount – Huntington, NY
08/23The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ
08/24The Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA
08/269:30 Club – Washington, DC

