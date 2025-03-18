Silversun Pickups Unveil 2025 North American Tour

Silversun Pickups have revealed a new run of performances slated for 2025, bringing the Los Angeles-based rock group to cities across North America.

Beginning April 24 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Silversun Pickups’ tour will see stops at venues ranging from The Hall to The Orange Peel, before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on August 26. Along the way, they’ll appear in markets including Fort Collins, Memphis, Montreal, and more.

Tickets for Silversun Pickups’ 2025 tour will first go on-sale via an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who have signed up for Silversun Pickups’ email list will gain access to the pre-sale. Meanwhile, a Live Nation pre-sale is also available for select dates beginning Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Visit Silversun Pickups’ official website for more information and details. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including Silversun Pickups Tickets from Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees.

In addition to their newly announced tour, Silversun Pickups are also slated to preform at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 04/24 The Hall – Little Rock, AR 04/27 Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO 04/28 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO 04/29 The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO 05/01 The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT 05/02 Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID 05/04 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA 06/19 Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA 06/20 Quarry Park Amphitheater – Rocklin, CA 06/21 Agua Caliente Casino – Rancho Mirage, CA 07/17 The District – Sioux Falls, SD 07/18 Sanctuary Events Center – Fargo, ND 07/18 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival – St. Paul, MN 07/20 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL 07/22 The Hawthorn – St. Louis, MO 07/23 Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN 07/24 The Burl – Lexington, KY 07/25 Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN 07/27 The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN 07/29 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC 07/30 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA 07/31 Graceland Soundstage – Memphis, TN 08/13 Théâtre Beanfield – Montreal, QC 08/16 Anthology – Rochester, NY 08/17 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH 08/18 Roxian Theatre – McKees Rocks, PA 08/20 Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT 08/22 The Paramount – Huntington, NY 08/23 The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ 08/24 The Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA 08/26 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”