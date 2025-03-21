Spotify Adds “Concerts Near You” Discovery Playlist

Graphic via Spotify public relations

Spotify is rolling out a new feature designed to help fans keep track of upcoming concerts. Called “Concerts Near You,” the personalized playlist features 30 songs updated weekly on Wednesdays, spotlighting artists who have upcoming shows in a listener’s vicinity.

Users can expand each track row for detailed event information and direct ticket links. The feature is easily shareable, making it simple for fans to coordinate plans with friends. “There’s nothing worse than realizing that your favorite artist played your town last week,” said Charlie Hellman, vice president and global head of music product at Spotify. “This new playlist not only makes it easier for fans to find shows nearby, but it also gives artists a powerful new way of selling more tickets and filling venues with the audiences who love their music most.”

Listeners can ensure the playlist remains accurate by updating their location in Spotify’s “Live Events” section and enabling push notifications for upcoming gigs from their favorite artists. They can also follow artists on the app to receive automatic show updates. To access the playlist directly, users can search for “concerts” in Spotify to open their personalized Live Events feed.

Spotify’s hope is that Concerts Near You will serve as a convenient tool for fans, eliminating the common frustration of finding out too late that an artist they love was in town. At the same time, it aims to help performers connect more effectively with engaged local audiences, potentially boosting ticket sales and attendance.

With concerts projected to continue booming in popularity, the feature arrives at a time when fans are seeking new ways to reconnect with live events. Concerts Near You could mark a new chapter in streamlining the path from streaming to live music—delivering an efficient ticket-buying experience for fans and artists alike.