Stevie Wonder to Headline BST Hyde Park

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Stevie Wonder is making his return to London’s BST Hyde Park this summer, marking his third appearance at the festival.

The legendary R&B artist will headline the Great Oak Stage on July 12, as part of his “Love, Light & Song” U.K. tour. Supporting acts are expected to be announced soon. 

 
 
 
 
 
Alongside Wonder, the BST Hyde Park 2025 lineup includes Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, and Jeff Lynne’s ELO, among others. 

American Express cardholders will have early access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning March 17. A BST Hyde Park begins Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Wonder’s BST Hyde Park performance will be available to the general public starting at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, March 21.

Before taking the stage in London, Wonder will kick off his U.K. tour on July 3 at the Lytham Festival in Lancashire. He will then perform at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on July 5, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on July 7, and Blackweir Field in Cardiff on July 9, leading up to his BST Hyde Park appearance.

